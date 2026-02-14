Valentine's Day 2026: From Jab We Met to Aap Jaisa Koi; Top OTT movies to stream THIS weekend - In Pics
Valentine’s Day 2026 is here, and what better way to celebrate the season of love than with a cosy binge-watch session? Whether you're planning a romantic night in with your partner, a fun movie date with friends, or simply indulging in some self-love, this weekend’s OTT lineup has something for every mood.
From timeless love stories and feel-good dramas to lighthearted rom-coms and empowering tales, these top picks promise the perfect blend of romance, laughter, and heartfelt moments. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream the best Valentine’s Day specials from the comfort of your home.
Jab We Met
Platform: JioHotstar
A heartwarming romantic journey where two strangers, Aditya and Geet, cross paths on a train and embark on a life-changing adventure that teaches them about love, healing, and self-discovery.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Platform: Netflix
This iconic Bollywood romance follows Raj and Simran’s unforgettable love story across Europe and India, setting the gold standard for grand gestures, family values, and timeless chemistry.
Aap Jaisa Koi
Platform: Netflix
A charming romantic drama that celebrates unexpected attraction and the spark that transforms ordinary encounters into extraordinary love stories.
Pride and Prejudice
Platform: Netflix
A visually stunning adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, capturing Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy’s slow-burning romance filled with wit, misunderstandings, and social pressures.
Sui Dhaaga
Platform: Netflix
An inspiring tale of a humble couple who chase entrepreneurial dreams together, showcasing how love, partnership, and determination can stitch together a hopeful future.
Chennai Express
Platform: Netflix
A lively blend of romance, comedy, and action, following Rahul and Meenamma’s unexpected journey that turns into a colourful cross-country love story.
Laapataa Ladies
Platform: Netflix
A refreshing social comedy about two misplaced brides, weaving humour and emotion into a story about identity, patriarchy, and self-empowerment.
