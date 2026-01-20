photoDetails

Valentino Garavani Dies At 93: A Look Back At The Legendary Designer’s Enduring Influence On Bollywood

Valentino Garavani passed away in Rome at 93, leaving behind a legendary legacy dressing European royalty and global stars alongside icons like Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Gianfranco Ferré, and Karl Lagerfeld.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 09:55 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 1 / 6 Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a dramatic black Valentino couture gown with a thigh-high slit and cape at the 2023 Met Gala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2 / 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at Cannes 2023 in a green sequined caped gown from Pierpaolo Piccioli's "Unboxing Valentino" collection.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 3 / 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stood out at Cannes 2022 in a bold monochrome hot-pink Valentino pantsuit.

Kiara Advani 4 / 6 Kiara Advani turned heads in 2025 wearing a white embroidered mini dress from Valentino's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Sonam Kapoor 5 / 6 In October 2023, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala, wearing an elegant white, flowy Valentino gown, perfectly complemented by striking red-encrusted dangling earrings.