NewsPhotosValentino Garavani Dies At 93: A Look Back At The Legendary Designer’s Enduring Influence On Bollywood
Valentino Garavani Dies At 93: A Look Back At The Legendary Designer’s Enduring Influence On Bollywood

Valentino Garavani passed away in Rome at 93, leaving behind a legendary legacy dressing European royalty and global stars alongside icons like Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Gianfranco Ferré, and Karl Lagerfeld.
Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a dramatic black Valentino couture gown with a thigh-high slit and cape at the 2023 Met Gala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at Cannes 2023 in a green sequined caped gown from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s “Unboxing Valentino” collection.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stood out at Cannes 2022 in a bold monochrome hot-pink Valentino pantsuit.

 

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turned heads in 2025 wearing a white embroidered mini dress from Valentino’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

In October 2023, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at the Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala, wearing an elegant white, flowy Valentino gown, perfectly complemented by striking red-encrusted dangling earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a power statement in a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 skirt-blazer set while meeting Lionel Messi in India.

 

