Varanasi Movie Cast Salary: How Much Are SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu To Priyanka Chopra Charging For Rs 1200 Crore+ Magnum Opus 2027 Release
Varanasi Movie Cast Salary: Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the salaries of lead actors and filmmaker from magnum opus Varanasi.
Varanasi Film Lead Cast Fee
Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli, who co-wrote the screenplay with his father V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film promises to be a globetrotting action adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes, drawing inspiration from the structure and emotional tone of classic adventure cinema. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. Based on several media reports, let's take a look at the salaries of lead actors and filmmaker from magnum opus Varanasi:
Note: None of the figures mentioned are official. All data is based on general media reports
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Posters)
Varanasi Teaser Mania
The highly-awaited announcement about the movie's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad recently. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha in Rajamouli's Varanasi.
Varanasi or Globetrotter - Most Expensive Film
This is going to be Mahesh Babu's 29th film as a lead actor. Earlier, it had a working title as Globetrotter. It is being made a whopping budget of Rs 1,200 crore (US$140 million) excluding marketing, set to be second-most-expensive Indian film of all time after Ramayana.
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Fee
The maverick filmmaker, who is India's highest-paid directors, will not be charging any penny for the movie. Yes, but wait, that's because the filmmaker will have a profit-sharing deal, reportedly.
The noted Telugu filmmaker known for his epic, action and fantasy genre films usually earns around Rs 200 crore per film as per IMDb.
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Salary
According to Koimoi, both Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will not charge anything, and will get paid only if the film turns profitable.
Priyanka Chopra's Salary
Priyanka Chopra has become the highest-paid Indian actress with Varanasi. Reportedly, she has charged Rs 30 crore for the movie, making her race past Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Fee
Prithviraj usually charges Rs 4-10 crores for a film, as per Financial Express report. His exact renumeration for Varanasi is not known, however, DNA reports he is allegedly taking home more than Rs 10 crore.
