NewsPhotosVaranasi Movie: Who Has More Net Worth — Priyanka Chopra Or Mahesh Babu?
Varanasi Movie: Who Has More Net Worth — Priyanka Chopra Or Mahesh Babu?

After the recent Globetrotter event, fans cannot wait for 2027 as Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu will be seen together in Varanasi. In this feature, we look at who among the two has a higher net worth.
Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Varanasi Movie

Varanasi Movie

SS Rajamouli's next film stars Mahesh Babu (as Rudhra), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini), and Prithviraj Sukumaran (as the antagonist Kumbha) in lead roles.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The actress, who returns to Indian cinema after a long hiatus, has earned global acclaim through her work in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

 

Priyanka Chopra Net Worth

Priyanka Chopra Net Worth

According to a report by GQ, Priyanka Chopra has a total wealth of ₹650 crore. In addition to her film roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Chopra has diversified her income through startup investments, film production ventures, and major brand endorsement deals.

 

Priyanka Chopra Fees

Priyanka Chopra Fees

According to multiple reports, Priyanka charges ₹30–40 crore per film. A report by Koimoi states that she has requested Rs 30 crore as her paycheque for Varanasi.

 

Priyanka Chopra Assets

Priyanka Chopra Assets

A report by Financial Express states that Priyanka owns two luxurious houses in Mumbai. one in the Karmayog building and another in the Lokhandwala complex. Her Karmayog residence is valued at Rs 7 crore.

The actress also owns a $20 million Los Angeles home, where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas, their dogs, and their family. She additionally has a residence in New York with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, and a luxurious vacation property in Goa near Baga Beach.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, often hailed as the “Prince” of the industry, enjoys a massive fan following. Varanasi marks his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli.

 

Mahesh Babu's Net Worth

Mahesh Babu's Net Worth

According to several reports, Telugu star Mahesh Babu has a net worth of Rs 300 crore, which includes a Rs 28 crore bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, along with homes in Bengaluru and Dubai.

 

Mahesh Babu Fees

Mahesh Babu Fees

A report by Pinkvilla states that he charges Rs 80 crore per film. Apart from films, Mahesh earns significantly through brand endorsements.

 

Car Collection

Car Collection

The actor owns a range of luxury cars, including Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi models.

Varanasi movieGlobeTrotterPriyanka ChopraMahesh BabuSS Rajamouli
