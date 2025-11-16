Varanasi Movie: Who Has More Net Worth — Priyanka Chopra Or Mahesh Babu?

5 / 9

A report by Financial Express states that Priyanka owns two luxurious houses in Mumbai. one in the Karmayog building and another in the Lokhandwala complex. Her Karmayog residence is valued at Rs 7 crore.

The actress also owns a $20 million Los Angeles home, where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas, their dogs, and their family. She additionally has a residence in New York with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, and a luxurious vacation property in Goa near Baga Beach.