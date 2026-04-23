Varun Dhawan birthday special: Top 7 Bollywood hits you can stream on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT: From Judwaa 2 to Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to turn 39 tomorrow, April 24, 2026. On the eve of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the biggest Bollywood hits of the Judwaa 2 actor.
Varun Dhawan Birthday Special
As the Bollywood star’s birthday approaches, here’s a closer look at 7 of his top hits you can stream on Netflix:
(Image: @varundvn/Instagram)
Main Tera Hero (Netflix)
Directed by David Dhawan, this high-energy film showcases Varun in full entertainer mode. Playing the mischievous and lovable Seenu, he delivers a performance filled with comic timing, dance, and charisma.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Netflix)
A modern romantic drama inspired by classic Bollywood love stories, this film features Varun as Humpty, a carefree yet sincere young man who falls deeply in love. His chemistry with Alia Bhatt became one of the film’s biggest highlights.
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (Netflix)
In this heartwarming story of self-reliance, Varun portrays Mauji, a simple tailor striving to build a better life through hard work and dignity. Acting alongside Anushka Sharma, he brings sincerity and charm to a character rooted in everyday struggles.
October (Netflix)
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film showcases a completely different side of Varun. He plays Dan, a carefree hotel trainee whose life takes an unexpected turn after a co-worker meets with a tragic accident. The story unfolds quietly, focusing on grief, attachment, and unspoken emotions.
Badlapur (Netflix)
Widely regarded as one of his finest performances, Varun steps into darker territory as Raghu, a man whose life is shattered after a brutal tragedy. The film follows his slow descent into obsession and revenge over the years.
Judwaa 2
In this colourful entertainer, Varun pulls off a challenging double role as Raja and Prem, twins separated at birth who grow up in completely different environments. The film thrives on his ability to switch between two distinct personalities, blending slapstick comedy, action, and dance.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Netflix)
Reuniting with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan plays Badrinath “Badri” Bansal, a small-town man with traditional views who falls for an independent, ambitious woman. What begins as a typical love story evolves into a narrative about gender roles and personal growth.
(All Images: IMDb)
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