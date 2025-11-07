Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Blessed With Baby Boy: Inside Their Love Story, First Meeting And MASSIVE Net Worth
Parenthood Milestone
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, marking the start of their journey as parents.
Cinematic Beginning
Their love story began in a Bollywood-style moment at an award show, where Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina onstage with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi playing in the background.
Friendship Blossoms:
They met again at a party hosted by Karan Johar, where their friendship slowly grew, and Vicky’s humorous reaction to Katrina’s earlier comment about wanting to work with him went viral.
Off-Screen Bonding:
The couple appeared together on Tapecast, answering pre-recorded questions, hinting at their growing connection while keeping things private.
Keeping Relationship Private:
Despite circulating rumours, both remained discreet about their relationship, with Vicky even responding shyly when teased about Katrina on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020.
Dream Wedding:
They tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, celebrating a three-day wedding with sangeet, mehendi, and the main ceremony. Katrina looked stunning in red and gold, and Vicky appeared regal in a golden sherwani.
Celebrity Net Worths:
As of 2023, Katrina Kaif’s net worth is estimated at Rs 224 crore, while Vicky Kaushal’s is around Rs 41 crore, reflecting their successful careers in Bollywood.
(All Images: Instagram)
