NewsPhotosVicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Blessed With Baby Boy: Inside Their Love Story, First Meeting And MASSIVE Net Worth
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Blessed With Baby Boy: Inside Their Love Story, First Meeting And MASSIVE Net Worth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently welcomed their baby boy, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and well-wishers alike. Let’s take a closer look at their beautiful love story and their impressive net worth.
Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Parenthood Milestone

Parenthood Milestone

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, marking the start of their journey as parents.

Cinematic Beginning

Cinematic Beginning:

Their love story began in a Bollywood-style moment at an award show, where Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina onstage with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi playing in the background.

Friendship Blossoms:

Friendship Blossoms:

They met again at a party hosted by Karan Johar, where their friendship slowly grew, and Vicky’s humorous reaction to Katrina’s earlier comment about wanting to work with him went viral.

Off-Screen Bonding:

Off-Screen Bonding:

The couple appeared together on Tapecast, answering pre-recorded questions, hinting at their growing connection while keeping things private.

Keeping Relationship Private:

Keeping Relationship Private:

Despite circulating rumours, both remained discreet about their relationship, with Vicky even responding shyly when teased about Katrina on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020.

Dream Wedding:

Dream Wedding:

They tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, celebrating a three-day wedding with sangeet, mehendi, and the main ceremony. Katrina looked stunning in red and gold, and Vicky appeared regal in a golden sherwani.

Celebrity Net Worths:

Celebrity Net Worths:

As of 2023, Katrina Kaif’s net worth is estimated at Rs 224 crore, while Vicky Kaushal’s is around Rs 41 crore, reflecting their successful careers in Bollywood.

(All Images: Instagram)

