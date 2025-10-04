photoDetails

english

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Combined Net Worth: A Look At Their Luxury Cars, Private Jets, Lavish Mansions, And Other Assets

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been grabbing headlines for their engagement, as reports have surfaced that the Tollywood power couple is set to tie the knot in February next year. In this feature, we take a look at the combined net worth of this beloved duo and their luxurious lifestyle.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/vijay-deverakonda-and-rashmika-mandanna-s-combined-net-worth-a-look-at-their-luxury-cars-private-jets-lavish-mansions-and-other-assets-2967939

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Rashmika and Vijay Engaged? 1 / 8 The Geetha Govindam actors are reportedly engaged and all set to tie the knot in February 2026. Follow Us

Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Mansion 2 / 8 According to a report by ET, Vijay Deverakonda lives in a grand ₹15 crore mansion located in one of Hyderabad’s most posh areas — Jubilee Hills. A GQ report highlights that he resides there with his family and their Siberian Husky, Storm. The multi-storey home features a large garden, terrace balcony, bar, grand entrance, and spacious living areas. Follow Us

Vijay’s Opulent Car Collection 3 / 8 As per Financial Express, Vijay’s car collection includes a BMW 5 Series valued between ₹65–68 lakh, a Ford Mustang worth ₹75 lakh, a Range Rover priced at ₹64 lakh, and a Volvo XC90 estimated at ₹85 lakh. In addition to his luxury cars, he reportedly owns a private jet as well. Follow Us

Vijay’s Net Worth 4 / 8 The same report states that the Arjun Reddy actor has an estimated net worth between ₹50–70 crore. Apart from his film fees, he reportedly charges around ₹1 crore per brand endorsement and earns approximately ₹40 lakh per sponsored Instagram post. Vijay has also donned the entrepreneur’s hat with his own apparel brand. Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth 5 / 8 The Pushpa actress has an estimated net worth of ₹66 crore. From Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun alone, she reportedly earned ₹10 crore, and she usually charges about ₹4 crore per film. Follow Us

Rashmika’s Properties 6 / 8 Rashmika owns a luxurious ₹8 crore residence in Bengaluru and also has properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad, as reported by Financial Express. Follow Us

‘National Crush’s’ Car Collection 7 / 8 The Brand Ambassador for Swarovski India boasts a stunning car collection, which includes an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Follow Us