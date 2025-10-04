Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Combined Net Worth: A Look At Their Luxury Cars, Private Jets, Lavish Mansions, And Other Assets
Rashmika and Vijay Engaged?
The Geetha Govindam actors are reportedly engaged and all set to tie the knot in February 2026.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Mansion
According to a report by ET, Vijay Deverakonda lives in a grand ₹15 crore mansion located in one of Hyderabad’s most posh areas — Jubilee Hills. A GQ report highlights that he resides there with his family and their Siberian Husky, Storm. The multi-storey home features a large garden, terrace balcony, bar, grand entrance, and spacious living areas.
Vijay’s Opulent Car Collection
As per Financial Express, Vijay’s car collection includes a BMW 5 Series valued between ₹65–68 lakh, a Ford Mustang worth ₹75 lakh, a Range Rover priced at ₹64 lakh, and a Volvo XC90 estimated at ₹85 lakh. In addition to his luxury cars, he reportedly owns a private jet as well.
Vijay’s Net Worth
The same report states that the Arjun Reddy actor has an estimated net worth between ₹50–70 crore. Apart from his film fees, he reportedly charges around ₹1 crore per brand endorsement and earns approximately ₹40 lakh per sponsored Instagram post. Vijay has also donned the entrepreneur’s hat with his own apparel brand.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth
The Pushpa actress has an estimated net worth of ₹66 crore. From Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun alone, she reportedly earned ₹10 crore, and she usually charges about ₹4 crore per film.
Rashmika’s Properties
Rashmika owns a luxurious ₹8 crore residence in Bengaluru and also has properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad, as reported by Financial Express.
‘National Crush’s’ Car Collection
The Brand Ambassador for Swarovski India boasts a stunning car collection, which includes an Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Combined Net Worth
According to Financial Express, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have a combined net worth of approximately ₹116 crore.
Trending Photos