Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event

The star-studded “Virosh” reception saw several prominent celebrities from the film industry in attendance. Among those spotted at the venue were Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, actor Pranitha Subhash, and Dheekshith Shetty. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nani were also pictured arriving at the celebration, adding to the evening’s glamour. Veteran star Daggubati Venkatesh was seen greeting guests at the venue.

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar attended the reception with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, while her husband Mahesh Babu gave the event a miss.