Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event
Grand Entry of the Newlyweds Sets the Tone
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made a grand entry at their Hyderabad wedding reception, instantly drawing cheers from fans and paparazzi. Ditching designer outfits, the couple opted for traditional South Indian attire, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. They greeted the media with warm smiles and posed for pictures. Their elegant appearance reflected a blend of simplicity and cultural pride.
Rashmika’s Bridal Look Steals the Spotlight
Rashmika Mandanna looked radiant in a red Kanjeevaram silk saree with a green and gold border. She paired it with heavy gold temple jewellery, including layered necklaces, bangles, and statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted sleek bun, complemented by glowing bridal makeup. The actress exuded grace and warmth as she smiled for the cameras.
Vijay’s Traditional South Indian Avatar Wins Hearts
Vijay Deverakonda looked dashing in a pearl-white traditional shirt paired with matching panache. Sporting a moustache, he completed his classic South Indian look with effortless charm. His appearance perfectly complemented Rashmika’s bridal attire. Fans praised the actor’s simple yet regal reception look.
Luxurious Venue and Tight Security Arrangements
The wedding reception is being held at the iconic Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills on March 4, 2026. The event is an invitation-only affair attended by close friends, film industry colleagues, and select dignitaries. Strict entry controls and heightened security have been put in place due to the couple’s massive popularity. The venue has been lavishly decorated for the special night.
Star-Studded Guest List from Across Industries
The star-studded “Virosh” reception saw several prominent celebrities from the film industry in attendance. Among those spotted at the venue were Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, actor Pranitha Subhash, and Dheekshith Shetty. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nani were also pictured arriving at the celebration, adding to the evening’s glamour. Veteran star Daggubati Venkatesh was seen greeting guests at the venue.
Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar attended the reception with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, while her husband Mahesh Babu gave the event a miss.
Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Arrive in Style
Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya made a stylish appearance at the reception in formal blazers. The father-son duo added star power to the already grand evening.
Vijay-Rashmika pose with their families
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen posing with their families for the first official family photographs of the evening. The newlyweds were seen smiling warmly as they stood alongside their parents.
More Celebrities Expected Through the Night
Several reports state that Allu Arjun, Sreeleela, Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker Sekhar Kammula are also expected to attend. Rashmika’s Cocktail 2 team, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and director Homi Adajania will reportedly join the celebrations as well.
