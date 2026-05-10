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NewsPhotosVijay’s hidden family controversy: Before becoming Tamil Nadu CM, actor-politician once sued his own parents over politics; know why
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Vijay’s hidden family controversy: Before becoming Tamil Nadu CM, actor-politician once sued his own parents over politics; know why

Before becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay was once involved in a shocking family controversy after reportedly suing his own parents.
Updated:May 10, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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Vijay takes oath as CM

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Vijay takes oath as CM

Tamil Nadu has a new Chief Minister after TVK’s landslide victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay secured a historic win with 108 seats, rewriting the political landscape of the state.

While his political rise is making headlines across the country, very few people know that the actor-turned-politician had once dragged his own parents to court over a political controversy linked to his name.

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Did you know Vijay once took his parents to court?

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Did you know Vijay once took his parents to court?

Years before officially entering politics, Vijay found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy involving his own family. The issue reportedly began when his parents allegedly attempted to launch a political outfit using his name without his knowledge or consent.

The controversy shocked many fans at the time as Vijay had largely stayed away from openly discussing politics publicly.

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Attempt to register a political outfit in his name

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Attempt to register a political outfit in his name

In 2020, Vijay’s father S. A. Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar reportedly tried to register a political outfit in Vijay’s name without his approval.

The move quickly sparked headlines and confusion among fans, especially because Vijay himself had not officially announced any political plans at that point.

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Why did Vijay drag his parents to court?

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Why did Vijay drag his parents to court?

According to multiple reports, in September 2021, Vijay filed a lawsuit against 11 individuals, including his parents S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, seeking to restrain them from using his name, photographs or fan clubs for political activities.

The actor reportedly wanted to make it clear that he had no connection with the political activities being carried out in his name at the time.

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What is Vijay Makkal Iyakam?

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What is Vijay Makkal Iyakam?

The legal dispute reportedly began after Vijay’s father converted the actor’s fan association into a political outfit called Vijay Makkal Iyakam (VMI) in 2020 without Vijay’s consent.

Following this, Vijay publicly distanced himself from the organisation and clarified that he had no direct or indirect connection with the political party.

 

(Image source: theactorvijayteamoff)

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Vijay’s fan association contested local body elections

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Vijay’s fan association contested local body elections

In 2022, members of Vijay’s fan association contested rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu and reportedly won 115 out of 169 seats they contested.

Although Vijay was not officially linked to the political activities at the time, many believed his fan base and influence quietly remained a major force behind the movement.

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Launch of TVK in 2024

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Launch of TVK in 2024

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024. The party was later registered with the Election Commission in September the same year.

His political entry generated massive buzz across Tamil Nadu, with fans and political observers closely watching whether the actor could transform his popularity into electoral success.

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TVK’s landslide win

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TVK’s landslide win

TVK based its politics on secularism, social justice and egalitarian principles inspired by leaders like B. R. Ambedkar, Periyar and K. Kamaraj.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked Vijay’s electoral debut, and the actor-turned-politician created history by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

(All images: X/ ANI)

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