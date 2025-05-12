Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Timeline Of His Love Story With Anushka Sharma Filled With Support, Strength In Career

5 / 7

Earlier in the day, Actress Anushka Sharma shared an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on her husband's journey in Test cricket. She wrote, ''They'll talk about the records and the milestones -- but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler -- and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.''

''Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire international cricket in whites -- But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye.'' Anushka concluded the heartwarming note.