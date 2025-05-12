Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Timeline Of His Love Story With Anushka Sharma Filled With Support, Strength In Career
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: As India's batting stalwart announces retirement from Test cricket, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma pens a heartwarming message for her love. Throughout his glorious 14-year Test career, Anushka, the one who cheered from the stands, faced trolls, and witnessed his triumphs—stood firmly by his side. Let’s revisit the moments when wifey Anushka Sharma cheered the loudest and supported Virat through thick and thin.
Take a look at the star couple's journey together!
Iconic 'Locket' Gesture
Virat Kohli's Locket gesture remains iconic for every Virushka fans. This heartfelt gesture where he kisses this wedding ring tucked in the locket around his neck. Virat who always calls his wifey and actress Anushka Sharma his 'guiding light' never shy away to appreciated his lady love.
Anushka's Presence At Kohli's 100th Test Match
Virat Kohli was felicitated by India's head coach Rahul Dravid during his 100 Test match in Mohali.
Kohli was joined by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on the field as he received the cap. Kohli's family was also present at the stadium on Day 1 of the first Test.
Virushka - The Constant
Despite facing trolls, Anushak always been stood strong and cheering loud for hubby and Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli. She was there, cheering louder than anyone else in the room, sometimes with their daughter Vamika cradled in her arms, a portrait of a family rooted in love. She has been spotted in the stands, eyes locked on the field, living and cheering every moment of the game. Virushka have shown the true kind of love not about sharing the spotlight but also about being the soft landing and when the world feels heavy.
Virat Kohli's Paternity Leave
Virat Kohli took a paternity leave from BCCI during India Test Tour of Australia in 2020-21 series. He left the tour of Australia after the first Test and missed the remainder of the four-match series.
Anushka Sharma's Heartwarming Note: 'Tears And Battles'
Earlier in the day, Actress Anushka Sharma shared an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on her husband's journey in Test cricket. She wrote, ''They'll talk about the records and the milestones -- but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler -- and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.''
''Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire international cricket in whites -- But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye.'' Anushka concluded the heartwarming note.
Loudest Cheerleader
Wifey Anushka Sharma's appearance in all the test cricket From the very beginning, Anushka Sharma has been more than just a spectator in Virat Kohli’s cricketing journey—she’s been a steadfast pillar of support. She has been seen in the sidelines ever since the viral moment of Virat Kohli blowing her kisses from his bat after a brilliant knock in 2014.
When Virat Hits Back At Trollers
Anushka has often found herself at the receiving end of public criticism and trolling over Virat Kohli's ordinary performace in the game. One of the most notable instances occurred during the 2015 World Cup semi-final, when India was defeated by Australia. Anushka was unfairly blamed by many fans for the team's loss.
But Virat hits back at trolls calling her his 'strength' wrote, 'Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.'
(All Images: Instagram/ X)
