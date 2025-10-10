Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Bollywood Husbands Who Keep Karwa Chauth Fast For Their Wives
Virat Kohli Fasts for Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. In 2019, Anushka shared a Karwa Chauth photo on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “The ones who fast together laugh together.”
The couple tied the knot in 2017 and are proud parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.
Raj Kundra Joins Shilpa Shetty in Fasting
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate Karwa Chauth with great enthusiasm every year. Raj, too, observes a fast for his wife. In 2024, he shared a picture of the two on Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Fasting for the one who fills my life with love, laughter, and unconditional support. 15 years strong.”
The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two children, Viaan and Samisha.
Vicky Kaushal Fasts for Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif surprised fans when they got married in 2021. Speaking to Film Companion about the festival, Vicky shared,
“I’m okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions, so being an actor helps. But she’s a Google queen. She asked Google when she’ll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her, the moon won’t listen to Google! It’ll come when it wants to.”
Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps Fast for Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana kept the Karwa Chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap while she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. Since Tahira had never missed a fast before, Ayushmann took it upon himself that year.
In 2018, he shared a picture of the Hindi alphabet ‘T’ written on his palm and wrote on X, “She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #KarwaChauth.”
The couple, who married in 2008, have two children — Virajveer and Varushka.
Ranveer Singh Fasts for Deepika Padukone
On his show The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh proudly showcased Deepika Padukone’s initials written in mehendi on his palm. He also revealed that he had observed a Karwa Chauth fast for her, proving once again that his love for Deepika knows no bounds.
Raghav Chadha Fasts for Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have often melted hearts with their affectionate gestures. Raghav’s decision to keep a fast for Parineeti reflects his deep respect for their shared traditions and his commitment to their marriage, beautifully blending Bollywood charm with political grace.
Sidharth Malhotra Fasts for Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to win hearts with their romance. It’s said that Sidharth fasts for Kiara on Karwa Chauth, showing how the tradition of love and devotion is being embraced by the new generation of Bollywood stars.
