Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2970308https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/virat-kohli-to-ranveer-singh-bollywood-husbands-who-keep-karwa-chauth-fast-for-their-wives-2970308
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Bollywood Husbands Who Keep Karwa Chauth Fast For Their Wives
photoDetails

Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Bollywood Husbands Who Keep Karwa Chauth Fast For Their Wives

Karwa Chauth, the festival where wives traditionally observe a fast till moonrise, abstaining from food and water is often considered a symbol of love, devotion, and togetherness. The ritual is completed when the wife sees the moon through a sieve, and the husband helps her break the fast with water and sweets. Over the years, several Bollywood husbands have joined their wives in observing the fast, redefining love and equality in modern relationships.
Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli Fasts for Anushka Sharma

1/7
Virat Kohli Fasts for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. In 2019, Anushka shared a Karwa Chauth photo on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “The ones who fast together laugh together.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and are proud parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.

Follow Us

Raj Kundra Joins Shilpa Shetty in Fasting

2/7
Raj Kundra Joins Shilpa Shetty in Fasting

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate Karwa Chauth with great enthusiasm every year. Raj, too, observes a fast for his wife. In 2024, he shared a picture of the two on Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Fasting for the one who fills my life with love, laughter, and unconditional support. 15 years strong.”

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two children, Viaan and Samisha.

Follow Us

Vicky Kaushal Fasts for Katrina Kaif

3/7
Vicky Kaushal Fasts for Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif surprised fans when they got married in 2021. Speaking to Film Companion about the festival, Vicky shared,

“I’m okay with keeping a fast. As actors, we go through diet restrictions, so being an actor helps. But she’s a Google queen. She asked Google when she’ll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her, the moon won’t listen to Google! It’ll come when it wants to.”

Follow Us

Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps Fast for Tahira Kashyap

4/7
Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps Fast for Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana kept the Karwa Chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap while she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. Since Tahira had never missed a fast before, Ayushmann took it upon himself that year.

In 2018, he shared a picture of the Hindi alphabet ‘T’ written on his palm and wrote on X, “She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #KarwaChauth.”

The couple, who married in 2008, have two children — Virajveer and Varushka.

Follow Us

Ranveer Singh Fasts for Deepika Padukone

5/7
Ranveer Singh Fasts for Deepika Padukone

On his show The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh proudly showcased Deepika Padukone’s initials written in mehendi on his palm. He also revealed that he had observed a Karwa Chauth fast for her, proving once again that his love for Deepika knows no bounds.

Follow Us

Raghav Chadha Fasts for Parineeti Chopra

6/7
Raghav Chadha Fasts for Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have often melted hearts with their affectionate gestures. Raghav’s decision to keep a fast for Parineeti reflects his deep respect for their shared traditions and his commitment to their marriage, beautifully blending Bollywood charm with political grace.

 

Follow Us

Sidharth Malhotra Fasts for Kiara Advani

7/7
Sidharth Malhotra Fasts for Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to win hearts with their romance. It’s said that Sidharth fasts for Kiara on Karwa Chauth, showing how the tradition of love and devotion is being embraced by the new generation of Bollywood stars.

Follow Us
Karwa Chauth 2025Karwa ChauthSidharth MalhotraVirat KohliRaj Kundra
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Top 10 Pose Ideas For Festive Photoshoots Featuring Moon Gazing, Thali, And Traditional Outfits
camera icon12
title
ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table
ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Top 9 Teams Ahead Of India Vs West Indies 2nd Test
camera icon7
title
S S Rajamouli
S. S. Rajamouli Through The Years – From Assistant Director To Global Icon
camera icon13
title
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025
Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: 10 Stunning And Easy DIY Thali Decoration Ideas To Try At Home For A Creative And Festive Celebration
camera icon5
title
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Election 2025: Five Influential Faces To Watch As State Heads To Polls