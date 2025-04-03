Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani To Mira Rajput, B-Town Celebs In Glamourous Contemporary Looks - In Pics
B-Town Celebs In Glamourous Contemporary Looks
Ace British fashion powerhouse Vivienne Westwood held her maiden fashion show in India, the first ever runaway show was marked in Mumbai with who's who of the Bollywood industry making their presence felt. The B-Towners put their best fashion foot forward and turned up in sexy contemporary looks. From Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Alaya F to Twinkle Khanna, Diana Penty and Mira Rajput - all were simply killing it and how!
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna arrived in her signature best pantsuit in the hues of copper and brown. She paired copper-red pants with an orange frilled blouson top and layered it with a beige jacket featuring golden motifs. Twinkle completed her look with a striking Hermes Birkin bag. Her classy arrival at the event and her knack for staying away from the blings and flashy outfits made her stand apart from the crowd.
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput owned the carpet by arriving in a blush pink corset outfit boasting frills, off-shoulders, and a smooth wrap around her thighs. She levelled up her look with dewy makeup and stood apart from the crowd for ditching the bling.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that her presence is all you need to light up the room. The actress, styled by the team of Vivienne Westwood, stunned in a blood-red off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh slit. By accessorising her outfit with studs, she let her ensemble and charm do all the talking, proving once again why she's hailed as the Queen of Bollywood and the ultimate fashionista.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked straight out of a fairytale, decked up in a sparkling corset gown featuring a flared satin bottom. Her gown fused a rich palette of white and mint green, and Janhvi elevated the outfit's appeal by pairing it with an elegant diamond neckpiece.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani wore a white gold sleeveless floor length gown blazing with Swarovski and diamond crystals. The body-hugging Athena gown from Clio Peppiatt, is reportedly priced at Rs 3,66,990. Looking like a million bucks, quote literally!
Diana Penty
Diana Penty dazzled in a striking blue outfit, designed head to toe by the team of Vivienne Westwood. She paired draped pants with a patterned corset featuring off-shoulders. Diana elevated the outfit's appeal by pairing it with a heart-shaped mini handbag and accessorised her ensemble with a striking pearl choker by Vivienne Westwood. She arrived at the event with charm and ensured that the spotlight was her's to own!
Alaya F
Alaya F created a fashion-forward moment by turning the fashion show into her own personal runway. Styled by the team of Vivienne Westwood, she stunned in a miniskirt and top of a vibrant palette, paired it with an oversized blazer, all curated around the punk space. Her outfit featured a patch at the waistline that read 'Vivienne Westwood'. However, what stole the show was her off-beat, one-sided hairdo and a layered neckpiece. With this fashion outing of hers, Alaya demonstrated contemporary fashion and made everyone's heads turn.
