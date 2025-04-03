Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani To Mira Rajput, B-Town Celebs In Glamourous Contemporary Looks - In Pics

8 / 8

Alaya F created a fashion-forward moment by turning the fashion show into her own personal runway. Styled by the team of Vivienne Westwood, she stunned in a miniskirt and top of a vibrant palette, paired it with an oversized blazer, all curated around the punk space. Her outfit featured a patch at the waistline that read 'Vivienne Westwood'. However, what stole the show was her off-beat, one-sided hairdo and a layered neckpiece. With this fashion outing of hers, Alaya demonstrated contemporary fashion and made everyone's heads turn.