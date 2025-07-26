Advertisement
NewsPhotosWar 2 Cast Fees REVEALED: Jr NTR Or Hrithik Roshan Who's The Highest Paid Star Of YRF's Action Thriller? This Will Shock You
War 2 Cast Fees REVEALED: Jr NTR Or Hrithik Roshan Who's The Highest Paid Star Of YRF's Action Thriller? This Will Shock You

War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, the film is a big-budget spectacle packed with stunning visual effects and grand cinematography. But who’s taking home the biggest paycheck? Let’s find out.
Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
War 2

1/10
War 2

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is being made on a massive budget, and the cast salaries reflect that scale.

Kiara Advani's Biggest Paycheck

2/10
Kiara Advani's Biggest Paycheck

Kiara Advani has already wowed fans with her action sequences and sizzling bikini looks in the teaser. According to a report by Financial Express, Kiara is reportedly receiving her biggest paycheck yet — Rs 15 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Fees

3/10
Hrithik Roshan's Fees

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He is reportedly being paid Rs 48 crore for War 2 — more than what he earned for his previous films with YRF.

Jr NTR's Massive Cheque

4/10
Jr NTR's Massive Cheque

Jr NTR’s massive fanbase is thrilled to see him make his Hindi film debut. The pan-India star is reportedly being paid Rs 60 crore for War 2 , a jump from the Rs 45 crore he earned for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

 

Ayan Mukerji's Salary

5/10
Ayan Mukerji's Salary

Ayan Mukerji, known for Brahmastra, is among the highest-paid directors in Bollywood. He has reportedly signed on for War 2 with a fee of Rs 32 crore.

 

Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia in Supporting Role

6/10
Kumkum Bhagya's Shabir Ahluwalia in Supporting Role

According to Financial Express, Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia is also part of the cast. While details of his role are under wraps, he is reportedly charging Rs 30–35 lakh for his appearance.

Who is the Highest Paid Actor?

7/10
Who is the Highest Paid Actor?

Megastar Jr NTR is the highest paid actor in War 2, reportedly earning Rs 60 crore for the film.

War 2's Massive Production Cost

8/10
War 2's Massive Production Cost

War 2 is being dubbed one of the most expensive action films ever made in India. The high-octane thriller has a reported budget of Rs 200 crore and has been shot across six international locations — Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Russia, Japan, and India.

 

Collective Net Worth: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

9/10
Collective Net Worth: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

A Times Now report estimates the combined net worth of Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara at Rs 3,650 crore. Hrithik alone is worth around Rs 3,100 crore, Jr NTR reportedly has a net worth of Rs 500 crore, and Kiara’s net worth stands at Rs 40 crore.

 

When is War 2 Releasing?

10/10
When is War 2 Releasing?

War 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2025. It will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

