Watch these 7 movie remakes better than the originals — Kabir Singh, Hera Pheri, Simmba and more

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The 2004 dark comedy The Ladykillers, directed by the Coen brothers and starring Tom Hanks, is a remake of the 1955 British Ealing comedy classic of the same name.

The 2004 theatrical remake went on to gross approximately $76.7 million worldwide. In comparison, the earlier 1995 title Lady Killer was a television film with minimal theatrical presence and no significant box office earnings, making the 2004 version the only commercially notable release between the two.