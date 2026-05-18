Watch these 7 movie remakes better than the originals — Kabir Singh, Hera Pheri, Simmba and more
Cinema across Hollywood and Bollywood has a long history of remaking successful films from other languages and eras, often reimagining them for wider audiences with updated storytelling, bigger production values, and modern appeal. Here are 7 movie remakes that performed better than the originals, including titles like Hera Pheri, Simmba, and more.
The Ladykillers
The 2004 dark comedy The Ladykillers, directed by the Coen brothers and starring Tom Hanks, is a remake of the 1955 British Ealing comedy classic of the same name.
The 2004 theatrical remake went on to gross approximately $76.7 million worldwide. In comparison, the earlier 1995 title Lady Killer was a television film with minimal theatrical presence and no significant box office earnings, making the 2004 version the only commercially notable release between the two.
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) is an American remake of the 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari. The original Japanese film was written by Kaneto Shindo and directed by Seijirō Kōyama, while the Hollywood adaptation was directed by Lasse Hallström and stars Richard Gere.
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) grossed around $46.7 million worldwide, surpassing the original film’s global earnings of approximately $13.8 million (about ¥3.4 billion). However, Hachikō Monogatari was a major domestic success in Japan and stood as the highest-grossing Japanese film of 1987, making it a significant hit in its own market.
The Mummy
The 1999 action-adventure film The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser, is a loose remake of the 1932 Universal horror classic of the same name, which featured Boris Karloff in the lead role.
The Brendan Fraser-led The Mummy (1999) was a major commercial success, earning approximately $416.4 million worldwide. In comparison, the original 1932 film starring Boris Karloff collected around $300,000 during its initial theatrical run, becoming highly profitable for its time and later serving as the foundation for a long-running horror franchise.
Simmba
Simmba (2018), directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, earning approximately Rs 400.19 crore worldwide. The film recorded around Rs 240.3 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of about Rs 308.09 crore and overseas earnings of nearly Rs 92.1 crore (approx. USD 13.6 million).
In comparison, the original Telugu film Temper (2015), directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kajal Aggarwal, achieved a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 74.3 crore. It collected around Rs 40.39 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of about Rs 63 crore and overseas earnings of nearly Rs 8.7 crore.
Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor, emerged as a massive commercial blockbuster, grossing around Rs 377– Rs 379 crore worldwide. The film recorded approximately Rs 278.80 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of about Rs 330 crore and overseas earnings of nearly Rs 47 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its time.
In contrast, the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Vijay Deverakonda, was made on a relatively modest budget but went on to achieve strong cult status. The film earned around Rs 30–Rs 35 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of about Rs 40 crore, Rs 11 crore from overseas markets, and a worldwide total of over Rs 51 crore.
Hera Pheri
The 2000 Bollywood comedy classic Hera Pheri is an official remake of the 1989 cult Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, directed by the Siddique–Lal duo. The Malayalam original was, in turn, inspired by the 1971 American television film See the Man Run.
The Hera Pheri franchise went on to become a major box office success, with only two official instalments released so far, Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006).
Agneepath 2012
The film is a remake of the cult classic Agneepath. In the original 1990 version, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a performance that earned him the National Film Award. In the 2012 remake, the role was reprised by Hrithik Roshan. The iconic antagonist Kancha Cheena, originally played by Danny Denzongpa, was reimagined in the 2012 version with Sanjay Dutt taking on the character.
While the 1990 Agneepath reportedly grossed around Rs 1.02 to Rs 5.75 crore and was considered a box office failure during its initial run despite later achieving cult status, the 2012 remake turned out to be a major commercial success, earning over Rs 193 crore worldwide.
(All Images: IMDb)
Trending Photos