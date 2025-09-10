Watched The Conjuring: Last Rites Which Got $187 Million Opening? Now, Check These 7 Blood-Curdling Horror Films On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More

5 / 8

'The Exorcist' franchise includes the iconic 1973 film and its sequels, a prequel duology, a 2016-2017 television series, and the recent 2023 sequel, The Exorcist: Believer. The Exorcist is a horror media franchise that originated with William Peter Blatty's 1971 horror novel (itself inspired by the 1949 exorcism of Roland Doe) and most prominently featured in a 1973 film adaptation of the novel, spawned many subsequent prequels and sequels. The films have grossed over $661 million at the worldwide box office and the novel has sold over 13 million copies.