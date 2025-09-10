Watched The Conjuring: Last Rites Which Got $187 Million Opening? Now, Check These 7 Blood-Curdling Horror Films On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More
Watched The Conjuring: Last Rites Which Got $187 Million Opening? Now, turn to these 7 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT
7 Blood-Curdling Horror Films On OTT
7 Blood-Curdling Horror Films On OTT: If you loved watching 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', which got a roaring opening globally, collecting $187 million, making this Michael Chaves directorial the second-biggest global debut in history for a horror film, then here's your guide to 7 spine-chilling horror movies. Mostly following the horror movie franchise universe, these blood-curdling movies will leave you gasping for breath.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/YouTube Grabs)
The Conjuring Franchise - Max, Netflix, Prime Video
The Conjuring Universe is an American horror franchise and shared universe centered on a series of supernatural horror films. A supernatural horror following paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren associated with prominent yet controversial cases of haunting. The franchise has grossed a combined $2.4 billion against a combined budget of $263 million, becoming the highest-grossing horror franchise to date. The franchise consists of 4 films in the main series: The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), and The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025).
Under the Shadow - Netflix
Under the Shadow is a 2016 Persian psychological horror film written and directed by Iranian-born Babak Anvari in his directorial debut. A mother and daughter are haunted by a mysterious evil in 1980s Tehran, during the War of the Cities. The film features Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian, and Arash Marandi.
The Omen – JioHotstar
The Omen is a 1976 supernatural horror film directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltzer. It stars Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Harvey Spencer Stephens (in his film debut), Billie Whitelaw, Patrick Troughton, Martin Benson, and Leo McKern. The series of films focusses on Damien Thorn, a child born of Satan and given to Robert and Katherine Thorn as a child.
The Exorcist - ZEE5
'The Exorcist' franchise includes the iconic 1973 film and its sequels, a prequel duology, a 2016-2017 television series, and the recent 2023 sequel, The Exorcist: Believer. The Exorcist is a horror media franchise that originated with William Peter Blatty's 1971 horror novel (itself inspired by the 1949 exorcism of Roland Doe) and most prominently featured in a 1973 film adaptation of the novel, spawned many subsequent prequels and sequels. The films have grossed over $661 million at the worldwide box office and the novel has sold over 13 million copies.
The Evil Dead Franchise – Netflix, Prime Video
The Evil Dead franchise is a horror film series that began with the 1981 film The Evil Dead, created by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. The original film introduces the cabin in the woods and the Necronomicon, focusing on a gruesome battle with demons. The franchise includes The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987), Army of Darkness ( 1992), Evil Dead (2013), Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015-2018, the series), Evil Dead Rise (2023) respectively.
Paranormal Activity – Prime Video
Paranormal Activity is a 2007 supernatural horror film produced, written, directed, photographed, and edited by Oren Peli. It centers on a young couple (Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat) who are haunted by a supernatural presence inside their home. It consists of seven films and additional media. Created by Oren Peli, the original film premiered in 2007 and was widely released in 2009.
Jaws - Netflix
Jaws is a 1975 American thriller directed by Steven Spielberg. Based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, it stars Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, who, with the help of a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw), hunts a man-eating great white shark that attacks beachgoers at a New England summer resort town.
Trending Photos