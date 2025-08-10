Wednesday Season 2: Big Fan Of Jenna Ortega’s Show? Bet You Didn’t Know These 10 Real Facts About It
Different filming locations for both seasons
The first season was filmed in Romania, while the second season was shot entirely in Ireland. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who reprises her role as Morticia Addams, shared:
“We had a whole studio in Ireland, and it was like our own world. We were there morning, noon, and night. I wish everybody could have come in to see it and feel it, it’s just magic here.”
Season 2 was inspired by classic films
If you’ve seen the second season, you might have noticed nods to classic cinema. It draws inspiration from films like Frankenstein, Night of the Living Dead, Shock Corridor, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Jenna Ortega choreographed the viral dance herself
Remember the viral Wednesday dance from Season 1 that broke the internet? Jenna Ortega came up with the choreography herself.
The Hyde monster was played by an actor
Performer Daniel Himschoot physically portrayed Hyde, bringing the monster’s eerie movements to life.
Fred Armisen really shaved his head
Fred Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester, actually shaved his head for the role. Christopher Lloyd, Uncle Fester in the classic films makes a cameo in Season 2 as Professor Orloff.
Catherine Zeta-Jones spent the longest time in hair and makeup
According to Men’s Health, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ transformation into Morticia Addams took around two and a half hours each day.
Jenna Ortega learned the cello and fencing
To prepare for her role, Jenna learned to play the cello and also took fencing lessons.
Billie Piper’s character took style cues from iconic figures
The new music teacher, Isadora Capri, played by Billie Piper, was styled with inspiration from singer Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine) and from Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon’s characters in The Witches of Eastwick.
Emma Myers attended a ‘werewolf bootcamp’
To better understand her character Enid Sinclair, Emma Myers attended a “werewolf bootcamp.” She told Seventeen:
“Me and a couple other guys crawling around on the floor growling at each other? That was weird. I’ll never forget it.”
(All Images: Netflix/ IMDB)
Trending Photos