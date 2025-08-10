Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944108https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/wednesday-season-2-big-fan-of-jenna-ortega-s-show-bet-you-didn-t-know-these-10-real-facts-about-it-2944108
NewsPhotosWednesday Season 2: Big Fan Of Jenna Ortega’s Show? Bet You Didn’t Know These 10 Real Facts About It
photoDetails

Wednesday Season 2: Big Fan Of Jenna Ortega’s Show? Bet You Didn’t Know These 10 Real Facts About It

Netflix’s Wednesday is one of the most-watched series on the platform and has thrilled fans with the release of the first part of Season 2. Before you jump into the second part this September, here are some fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about the show.
Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Different filming locations for both seasons

1/9
Different filming locations for both seasons

The first season was filmed in Romania, while the second season was shot entirely in Ireland. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who reprises her role as Morticia Addams, shared:

“We had a whole studio in Ireland, and it was like our own world. We were there morning, noon, and night. I wish everybody could have come in to see it and feel it, it’s just magic here.”

Follow Us

Season 2 was inspired by classic films

2/9
Season 2 was inspired by classic films

If you’ve seen the second season, you might have noticed nods to classic cinema. It draws inspiration from films like Frankenstein, Night of the Living Dead, Shock Corridor, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Follow Us

Jenna Ortega choreographed the viral dance herself

3/9
Jenna Ortega choreographed the viral dance herself

Remember the viral Wednesday dance from Season 1 that broke the internet? Jenna Ortega came up with the choreography herself.

Follow Us

The Hyde monster was played by an actor

4/9
The Hyde monster was played by an actor

Performer Daniel Himschoot physically portrayed Hyde, bringing the monster’s eerie movements to life.

Follow Us

Fred Armisen really shaved his head

5/9
Fred Armisen really shaved his head

Fred Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester, actually shaved his head for the role. Christopher Lloyd, Uncle Fester in the classic films makes a cameo in Season 2 as Professor Orloff.

 

Follow Us

Catherine Zeta-Jones spent the longest time in hair and makeup

6/9
Catherine Zeta-Jones spent the longest time in hair and makeup

According to Men’s Health, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ transformation into Morticia Addams took around two and a half hours each day.

Follow Us

Jenna Ortega learned the cello and fencing

7/9
Jenna Ortega learned the cello and fencing

To prepare for her role, Jenna learned to play the cello and also took fencing lessons.

Follow Us

Billie Piper’s character took style cues from iconic figures

8/9
Billie Piper’s character took style cues from iconic figures

The new music teacher, Isadora Capri, played by Billie Piper, was styled with inspiration from singer Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine) and from Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon’s characters in The Witches of Eastwick.

Follow Us

Emma Myers attended a ‘werewolf bootcamp’

9/9
Emma Myers attended a ‘werewolf bootcamp’

To better understand her character Enid Sinclair, Emma Myers attended a “werewolf bootcamp.” She told Seventeen:

“Me and a couple other guys crawling around on the floor growling at each other? That was weird. I’ll never forget it.”

(All Images: Netflix/ IMDB)

Follow Us
Wednesday season 2Jenna Ortegawednesday season 2 factswednesday series 2nd part releasejenna ortega interesting facts
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
Riyan Parag Being Favoured To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Opening : 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson May Want To Part Ways With RR
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
NEWS ON ONE CLICK