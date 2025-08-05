Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941899https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/wednesday-season-2-part-1-streaming-time-in-india-new-cast-plot-full-episode-list-and-more-you-cant-miss-2941899
NewsPhotosWednesday Season 2 Part 1: Streaming Time In India, New Cast, Plot, Full Episode List And More You Can't Miss
photoDetails

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: Streaming Time In India, New Cast, Plot, Full Episode List And More You Can't Miss

Wednesday Season 2: The hit series is set to return, ready to wow fans with its spooky and eerie storyline. Ahead of the new season, here’s everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega’s highly anticipated show.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Wednesday Season 2 Returns To Woe!

1/7
Wednesday Season 2 Returns To Woe!

Wednesday Season 2 is set to return with its new installment, releasing in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on August 6, 2025, followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025. Like the first season, the new chapter will feature eight episodes. And for the unversed, Wednesday has already been renewed for Season 3.

Follow Us

Who Is Returning In Wednesday Season 2?

2/7
Who Is Returning In Wednesday Season 2?

Characters from Season 1 who are returning in Season 2 including Wednesday, Tyler Galpin, Enid Sinclair, siren queen Bianca, Morticia and Gomez Addam, Pugsley, everyones favourite Thing, along with  like Eugene, Ajax, Enid's stoner gorgon boyfriend, while Uncle Fester and Sheriff Galpin appear in more limited roles.Deputy Ritchie Santiago too returns in nevermore. 

Follow Us

Who Are Not Returning In Wednesday Season 2?

3/7
Who Are Not Returning In Wednesday Season 2?

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, Naomi J. Ogawa, who played vampire student Yoko made their exit as regulars in Wednesday's new season. yeah! quite a shocker. 

Follow Us

Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 Episode Titles

4/7
Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 Episode Titles

Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 will have spooky episodes and here are the titles. 

Episode 1: 'Here We Woe Again' (Directed by Tim Burton)

Episode 2: 'The Devil You Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)

Episode 3: 'Call of the Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)

Episode 4: 'If These Woes Could Talk' (Directed by Tim Burton)

Follow Us

Meet Wednesday Season 2 New Cast

5/7
Meet Wednesday Season 2 New Cast
Follow Us

Wednesday Season 2 Plot

6/7
Wednesday Season 2 Plot

the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy 

Follow Us

Wednesday Season 2 Release Time In India

7/7
Wednesday Season 2 Release Time In India

Wednesday Season 2 is all set to release on August 6 on Netflix at 3 AM EST, which is at 12:30 PM in India. 

Follow Us
Wednesday season 2Wednesday Season 2 CastJenna OrtegaWednesday Season 2 PlotWednesday Season 2 Release Time In IndiaWednesday Season 2 Streaming DetailsWednesday Season 2 Part 1 Episode DetailsTrendingNetflixwebseriesWednesday
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Tamil movie
THIS Psychological Drama Marked Its Debut On OTT Just 24 Hours After Its Theatrical Release
camera icon10
title
Shakespeare
8 Films You Never Knew Were Inspired By Shakespeare’s Plays
camera icon8
title
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation
EPFO Auto-Settlement: How Much Money Can You Claim And Time Taken To Process Your PF Money? EXPLAINED
camera icon12
title
Raksha Bandhan 2025 gifts for sister
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 With These Loving Gifts That Will Constantly Make Your Sister Smile
camera icon16
title
raksha bandhan 2025
10 Adorable DIY Rakhi Ideas To Make At Home This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Your Brother Will Love Number 7
NEWS ON ONE CLICK