Wednesday Season 2 Part 1: Streaming Time In India, New Cast, Plot, Full Episode List And More You Can't Miss
Wednesday Season 2: The hit series is set to return, ready to wow fans with its spooky and eerie storyline. Ahead of the new season, here’s everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega’s highly anticipated show.
Wednesday Season 2 Returns To Woe!
Wednesday Season 2 is set to return with its new installment, releasing in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on August 6, 2025, followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025. Like the first season, the new chapter will feature eight episodes. And for the unversed, Wednesday has already been renewed for Season 3.
Who Is Returning In Wednesday Season 2?
Characters from Season 1 who are returning in Season 2 including Wednesday, Tyler Galpin, Enid Sinclair, siren queen Bianca, Morticia and Gomez Addam, Pugsley, everyones favourite Thing, along with like Eugene, Ajax, Enid's stoner gorgon boyfriend, while Uncle Fester and Sheriff Galpin appear in more limited roles.Deputy Ritchie Santiago too returns in nevermore.
Who Are Not Returning In Wednesday Season 2?
Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, Naomi J. Ogawa, who played vampire student Yoko made their exit as regulars in Wednesday's new season. yeah! quite a shocker.
Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 Episode Titles
Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 will have spooky episodes and here are the titles.
Episode 1: 'Here We Woe Again' (Directed by Tim Burton)
Episode 2: 'The Devil You Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)
Episode 3: 'Call of the Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)
Episode 4: 'If These Woes Could Talk' (Directed by Tim Burton)
Meet Wednesday Season 2 New Cast
Wednesday Season 2 Plot
the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy
Wednesday Season 2 Release Time In India
Wednesday Season 2 is all set to release on August 6 on Netflix at 3 AM EST, which is at 12:30 PM in India.
Trending Photos