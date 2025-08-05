4 / 7

Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1 will have spooky episodes and here are the titles.

Episode 1: 'Here We Woe Again' (Directed by Tim Burton)

Episode 2: 'The Devil You Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)

Episode 3: 'Call of the Woe' (Directed by Paco Cabezas)

Episode 4: 'If These Woes Could Talk' (Directed by Tim Burton)