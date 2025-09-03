Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Streaming Time In India, Lady Gaga's FIRST Look, Full Episode List, Season 3 Secrets And More You Can't Miss
Knock, knock! Wednesday Addams is back - trapped in Nevermore's haunted mysteries and peeling back the Addams Family’s darkest secrets which are out of syllabus. Tim Burton’s hit series gears up for its chilling return, promising a finale that will wow fans with its spooky and eerie twists. Here's everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega’s much-anticipated Wednesday Season 2 Part 2.
Who Returns To Woe
Welcome back to Nevermore’s shadowy hallways! What could be more haunting than Principal Weems returning as Jenna Ortega’s spectral guide? In Part 2, the dead rise with chilling truths and the Addams family’s darkest secrets — doubling the trouble at Nevermore Academy. The trailer teases Wednesday Addams awakening from a coma after Tyler Galpin, in full Hyde form, hurls her from a hospital window during a deadly clash at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. With a ghostly call for Enid, Tyler’s looming threat, and Wednesday once again trapped in an eerie gothic world, the stage is set for sinister revelations to unfold.
Lady Gaga's First Look As...
Yes its confirmed! We will see Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”and her character description reads as follows 'Mysterious and enigmatic.' The release date for her song 'The Dead Dance' will be released alongside the second part of 'Wednesday Season 2' on September 3.
Xavier Thorpe In Wednesday Season 2 ?
Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) and Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko the vampire student) exit as regulars in Wednesday’s new season a shocking twist for fans. But at Nevermore, you never know… In Season 2 Part 1’s opening episode, the new principal reveals that Xavier’s father transferred him to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland after his wrongful Hyde accusation in Season 1.
Before leaving, Xavier sends Wednesday a haunting goodbye gift: a painting of a one-eyed crow on a tombstone, with a cryptic note hinting at her next mystery. While there’s no official word on his return in Season 2, the eerie gesture leaves the door open for a possible future appearance.
Lady Gaga Opens Up About Wednesday Season 2
On Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala, The Star singer opened up about her experience of working on the Jenna Ortega starrer hit show. Lady Gaga shared, "I had a wonderful time working on 'Wednesday' season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna and everyone here, it's so incredible. Thank you. I'm also here to confirm my song 'The Dead Dance' is coming," as per quoted by Variety.
Wednesday Season 2 - Part 2 Episode Titles
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 creeps closer to its eerie finale, check out the haunting episode titles.
Episode 5: ''Hyde and Woe Seek'' (Directed by Angela Robinson)
Episode 6: ''Woe Thyself'' (Directed by Angela Robinson)
Episode 7: ''Woe Me The Money'' (Directed by Tim Burton)
Episode 8: ''This Means Woe'' (Directed by Tim Burton)
What Dark Secrets Await In Wednesday Season 3?
Wednesday, with Jenna Ortega as the titular antihero, has been renewed for Season 3, and creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spill eerie secrets, teasing darker twists, chilling characters, and deeper Addams family mysteries. While speaking to Tudum Gough said, 'Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.' 'We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.' Millar further added. 'We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!' he concluded.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Time In India
Wednesday Season 2 is all set to release on September 3 on Netflix at 3 AM EST according to Tudum, which is at 12:30 PM in India.
(All Images: Netflix, wednesdaynetflix, jennaortega, ladygaga/ Instagram)
