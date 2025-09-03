3 / 7

Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) and Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko the vampire student) exit as regulars in Wednesday’s new season a shocking twist for fans. But at Nevermore, you never know… In Season 2 Part 1’s opening episode, the new principal reveals that Xavier’s father transferred him to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland after his wrongful Hyde accusation in Season 1.

Before leaving, Xavier sends Wednesday a haunting goodbye gift: a painting of a one-eyed crow on a tombstone, with a cryptic note hinting at her next mystery. While there’s no official word on his return in Season 2, the eerie gesture leaves the door open for a possible future appearance.