Weekend OTT releases: Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, 7 must-watch movies to stream ahead of Republic Day
Weekend OTT Watchlist: From intense romance to bold drama, this weekend’s OTT slate has it all. Here’s a curated list of 7 must-watch films, from Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, to stream ahead of Republic Day.
Tere Ishk Mein (January 23 - Netflix)
Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
Mastiii 4 (January 23 - Zee 5)
Three bored, married friends in the UK plot a chaotic “Love Visa” for a week of extramarital freedom, but the plan hilariously backfires when their wives flip the script, turning it into a raunchy, critically panned “reverse-masti” comedy.
Sirai (January 23 - Zee5)
Sirai, a critically acclaimed Tamil police procedural drama, draws inspiration from real-life events, centering on a police officer tasked with escorting Abdul, a young murder accused, to court for a crucial hearing.
Space Gen: Chandrayaan (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)
This web series brings to life the high-pressure world behind India’s space missions, following engineers as they confront failure in the aftermath of Chandrayaan-2 and strive for redemption.
Mark (January 23- Zee5)
Mark, a Malayalam cop thriller, follows SP Ajay Markandaya as he investigates the kidnapping of children. The action-packed film portrays his intense struggle against formidable adversaries while racing against time.
Cheekatilo (January 23 - Prime Video)
Cheekatilo, a Telugu thriller, follows a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster who sets out to track a serial killer, leaning more on investigative tension than jump scares.
Gustaakh Ishq (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)
Set in Old Delhi in 1998, a struggling publisher (Vijay Varma) tries to save his failing printing press by persuading a reclusive veteran poet (Naseeruddin Shah) to publish his work, but instead finds himself falling in love with the poet’s daughter (Fatima Sana Shaikh).
Trending Photos