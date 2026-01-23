Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3009912https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-ott-releases-tere-ishk-mein-to-gustaakh-ishq-7-must-watch-movies-to-stream-ahead-of-republic-day-3009912
NewsPhotosWeekend OTT releases: Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, 7 must-watch movies to stream ahead of Republic Day
photoDetails

Weekend OTT releases: Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, 7 must-watch movies to stream ahead of Republic Day

Weekend OTT Watchlist: From intense romance to bold drama, this weekend’s OTT slate has it all. Here’s a curated list of 7 must-watch films, from Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, to stream ahead of Republic Day.

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Tere Ishk Mein (January 23 - Netflix)

1/7
Tere Ishk Mein (January 23 - Netflix)

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Follow Us

Mastiii 4 (January 23 - Zee 5)

2/7
Mastiii 4 (January 23 - Zee 5)

Three bored, married friends in the UK plot a chaotic “Love Visa” for a week of extramarital freedom, but the plan hilariously backfires when their wives flip the script, turning it into a raunchy, critically panned “reverse-masti” comedy.

Follow Us

Sirai (January 23 - Zee5)

3/7
Sirai (January 23 - Zee5)

Sirai, a critically acclaimed Tamil police procedural drama, draws inspiration from real-life events, centering on a police officer tasked with escorting Abdul, a young murder accused, to court for a crucial hearing.

Follow Us

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)

4/7
Space Gen: Chandrayaan (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)

This web series brings to life the high-pressure world behind India’s space missions, following engineers as they confront failure in the aftermath of Chandrayaan-2 and strive for redemption.

Follow Us

Mark (January 23- Zee5)

5/7
Mark (January 23- Zee5)

Mark, a Malayalam cop thriller, follows SP Ajay Markandaya as he investigates the kidnapping of children. The action-packed film portrays his intense struggle against formidable adversaries while racing against time.

Follow Us

Cheekatilo (January 23 - Prime Video)

6/7
Cheekatilo (January 23 - Prime Video)

Cheekatilo, a Telugu thriller, follows a criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster who sets out to track a serial killer, leaning more on investigative tension than jump scares.

Follow Us

Gustaakh Ishq (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)

7/7
Gustaakh Ishq (January 23 - Jio Hotstar)

Set in Old Delhi in 1998, a struggling publisher (Vijay Varma) tries to save his failing printing press by persuading a reclusive veteran poet (Naseeruddin Shah) to publish his work, but instead finds himself falling in love with the poet’s daughter (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Follow Us
Weekend WatchlistmarkGustaakh IshqTere Ishk MeinWhat to watchWatchlistBollywood moviesupcoming Bollywood releasesEntertainmentsirai movie ottSirai
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT releases: Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, 7 must-watch movies to stream ahead of Republic Day
camera icon10
title
January long weekend trip
From Jaipur to Varanasi: 8 best places you must visit this long weekend on January 24, 25 and 26
camera icon6
title
Indian Navy
Indian Navy set to get Black Shark Torpedoes: Italy’s lethal submarine killer explained
camera icon14
title
Pakistan U19 controversy
Another match-fixing scandal in Pakistan cricket? Deliberate slowdown to knock Scotland out sparks controversy
camera icon10
title
Basant Panchami 2026
From Telangana to Tamil Nadu: 6 iconic temples of Goddess Saraswati across India every devotee should visit