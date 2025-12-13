Weekend OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Titles Spanning Thrillers, Dramas, Animation, And New Episodes
Weekend OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: This weekend, streaming and theaters are packed with a mix of stories that promise something for everyone. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers and heartwarming dramas to animated adventures and highly anticipated new episodes, there’s no shortage of entertainment to dive into. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, mystery, or laughs, this lineup has got your weekend viewing covered.
Weekend OTT Watchlist
From big-screen excitement to buzzy OTT premieres, this weekend brings a packed mix of animation, drama, documentaries, and fresh anime episodes to dive into.
Zootopia 2
Theatrical Release
The city faces a new mystery, pushing its unlikely heroes to solve a case that tests their friendship and courage.
Dhurandhar
Theatrical Release
A determined officer hunts down a criminal mastermind, navigating danger, betrayal, and high-stakes action.
The Girlfriend
OTT: Netflix
A young man’s life turns complicated when an unexpected romantic relationship challenges his choices and morals.
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
OTT: Netflix
The documentary chronicles the rise, conflicts, and controversies of a legendary music mogul.
Spy X Family (new episode)
OTT: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The Forger family juggles everyday life while hiding their secret identities, leading to comedic and tense moments.
Dynamite Kiss
OTT: Netflix
A former assassin’s quiet life is shattered when old enemies return, forcing her into a deadly game.
The Summer Hikaru Died
OTT: Netflix
A boy grapples with grief and memories after a tragic loss during a fateful summer.
