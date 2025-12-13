Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekend OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Titles Spanning Thrillers, Dramas, Animation, And New Episodes
Weekend OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Titles Spanning Thrillers, Dramas, Animation, And New Episodes

Weekend OTT & Theatrical Watchlist: This weekend, streaming and theaters are packed with a mix of stories that promise something for everyone. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers and heartwarming dramas to animated adventures and highly anticipated new episodes, there’s no shortage of entertainment to dive into. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, mystery, or laughs, this lineup has got your weekend viewing covered.

Updated:Dec 13, 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Weekend OTT Watchlist

Weekend OTT Watchlist

From big-screen excitement to buzzy OTT premieres, this weekend brings a packed mix of animation, drama, documentaries, and fresh anime episodes to dive into.

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2

Theatrical Release

The city faces a new mystery, pushing its unlikely heroes to solve a case that tests their friendship and courage.

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar

Theatrical Release

A determined officer hunts down a criminal mastermind, navigating danger, betrayal, and high-stakes action.

The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend

OTT: Netflix

A young man’s life turns complicated when an unexpected romantic relationship challenges his choices and morals.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

OTT: Netflix

The documentary chronicles the rise, conflicts, and controversies of a legendary music mogul.

Spy X Family (new episode)

Spy X Family (new episode)

OTT: Crunchyroll, Netflix

The Forger family juggles everyday life while hiding their secret identities, leading to comedic and tense moments.

Dynamite Kiss

Dynamite Kiss

OTT: Netflix

A former assassin’s quiet life is shattered when old enemies return, forcing her into a deadly game.

The Summer Hikaru Died

The Summer Hikaru Died

OTT: Netflix

A boy grapples with grief and memories after a tragic loss during a fateful summer.

(All Images: Instagram/IMDb)

