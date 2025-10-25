Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekend OTT Watchlist: 6 Binge-Worthy Releases, From Epic Wars To Dark Mysteries And Timeless Classics
Weekend OTT Watchlist: 6 Binge-Worthy Releases, From Epic Wars To Dark Mysteries And Timeless Classics

From the battlefield of Kurukshetra to the eerie streets of Florence, this weekend’s watchlist is a journey through fantasy, fear, and fate. Whether you crave adrenaline, laughter, or style, there’s a story waiting for you.
Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Weekend OTT Watchlist

Weekend OTT Watchlist

Looking for the perfect binge this weekend? From mythological epics to psychological thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. Here’s a mix of drama, suspense, and nostalgia, all waiting to stream right now.

(All Images: IMDb)

Kurukshetra Part 1 & Part 2

Kurukshetra Part 1 & Part 2

Platform: Netflix

A grand retelling of the Mahabharata, Kurukshetra brings the epic battle to life with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and timeless lessons on duty and destiny.

 

Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders

Platform: Netflix

A gritty crime thriller that dives into a series of ritualistic murders, Mandala Murders keeps you guessing with every twist, blending mystery, mythology, and suspense.

 

Genie Make a Wish

Genie Make a Wish

Platform: Netflix

A whimsical fantasy adventure where a modern-day teen’s wish unlocks chaos and wonder, Genie Make a Wish is a delightful watch filled with heart and humour.

 

The Monster of Florence

The Monster of Florence

Platform: Netflix

Based on a chilling true story, this investigative docuseries explores Italy’s most infamous serial killer case, a haunting dive into obsession, mystery, and the dark side of justice.

 

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada

Platform: Jio Hotstar

A modern classic about ambition and fashion, The Devil Wears Prada remains an iconic watch with Meryl Streep’s unforgettable performance as the ultimate boss from hell.

 

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Death is back with a new twist, Final Destination 6: Bloodlines revives the cult horror franchise, bringing shocking premonitions and fate’s deadly design full circle.

 

