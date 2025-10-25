Weekend OTT Watchlist: 6 Binge-Worthy Releases, From Epic Wars To Dark Mysteries And Timeless Classics
Weekend OTT Watchlist
Looking for the perfect binge this weekend? From mythological epics to psychological thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. Here’s a mix of drama, suspense, and nostalgia, all waiting to stream right now.
(All Images: IMDb)
Kurukshetra Part 1 & Part 2
Platform: Netflix
A grand retelling of the Mahabharata, Kurukshetra brings the epic battle to life with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and timeless lessons on duty and destiny.
Mandala Murders
Platform: Netflix
A gritty crime thriller that dives into a series of ritualistic murders, Mandala Murders keeps you guessing with every twist, blending mystery, mythology, and suspense.
Genie Make a Wish
Platform: Netflix
A whimsical fantasy adventure where a modern-day teen’s wish unlocks chaos and wonder, Genie Make a Wish is a delightful watch filled with heart and humour.
The Monster of Florence
Platform: Netflix
Based on a chilling true story, this investigative docuseries explores Italy’s most infamous serial killer case, a haunting dive into obsession, mystery, and the dark side of justice.
The Devil Wears Prada
Platform: Jio Hotstar
A modern classic about ambition and fashion, The Devil Wears Prada remains an iconic watch with Meryl Streep’s unforgettable performance as the ultimate boss from hell.
Final Destination 6: Bloodlines
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Death is back with a new twist, Final Destination 6: Bloodlines revives the cult horror franchise, bringing shocking premonitions and fate’s deadly design full circle.
Trending Photos