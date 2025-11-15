Weekend OTT Watchlist: Jolly LLB 3 To Delhi Crime S3 – Your Ultimate Binge Menu With Best Of Comedy, Crime, Drama And Feel-Good Stories
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Kick off your weekend with a power-packed mix of courtroom comedy, gritty crime thrillers, emotional romance, and gripping real-life mysteries. From the legal clashes of Jolly LLB 3 and the intense investigations of Delhi Crime S3 to fresh teen romances and jaw-dropping true-crime stories, this curated watchlist has something for every mood and every binge-watcher.
Jolly LLB 3 - Netflix:
A witty courtroom dramedy where two rival lawyers join forces to fight a land-acquisition case on behalf of a farmer’s widow.
Delhi Crime S3
A dark, intense crime saga as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team confront a chilling new case in Delhi.
Hell For You - Netflix:
A Japanese revenge thriller where a woman framed for murder infiltrates an influencer’s life as a babysitter to settle the score.
Love Untangled - Netflix:
A sweet Korean teen romance about a lovestruck girl who tries to change her appearance to win her crush—until a transfer student shakes things up.
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish - Netflix:
A gripping true-crime documentary about a high school couple terrorised by anonymous harassing texts and the shocking revelation behind them.
My Life With The Walter Boys S2 - Netflix:
The new season picks up where Jackie returns to Silver Falls, grappling with identity, family, and romance among the Walter clan.
