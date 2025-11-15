Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2984981https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-ott-watchlist-jolly-llb-3-to-delhi-crime-s3-your-ultimate-binge-menu-with-best-of-comedy-crime-drama-and-feel-good-stories-2984981
NewsPhotosWeekend OTT Watchlist: Jolly LLB 3 To Delhi Crime S3 – Your Ultimate Binge Menu With Best Of Comedy, Crime, Drama And Feel-Good Stories
photoDetails

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Jolly LLB 3 To Delhi Crime S3 – Your Ultimate Binge Menu With Best Of Comedy, Crime, Drama And Feel-Good Stories

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Kick off your weekend with a power-packed mix of courtroom comedy, gritty crime thrillers, emotional romance, and gripping real-life mysteries. From the legal clashes of Jolly LLB 3 and the intense investigations of Delhi Crime S3 to fresh teen romances and jaw-dropping true-crime stories, this curated watchlist has something for every mood and every binge-watcher.

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 07:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekend watch picks

1/7
Weekend watch picks

From courtroom comedy and gritty crime to teen romance and harrowing true-crime.

Follow Us

Jolly LLB 3 - Netflix:

2/7
Jolly LLB 3 - Netflix:

A witty courtroom dramedy where two rival lawyers join forces to fight a land-acquisition case on behalf of a farmer’s widow.

Follow Us

Delhi Crime S3

3/7
Delhi Crime S3

A dark, intense crime saga as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team confront a chilling new case in Delhi.

Follow Us

Hell For You - Netflix:

4/7
Hell For You - Netflix:

A Japanese revenge thriller where a woman framed for murder infiltrates an influencer’s life as a babysitter to settle the score.

Follow Us

Love Untangled - Netflix:

5/7
Love Untangled - Netflix:

A sweet Korean teen romance about a lovestruck girl who tries to change her appearance to win her crush—until a transfer student shakes things up.

Follow Us

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish - Netflix:

6/7
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish - Netflix:

A gripping true-crime documentary about a high school couple terrorised by anonymous harassing texts and the shocking revelation behind them.

Follow Us

My Life With The Walter Boys S2 - Netflix:

7/7
My Life With The Walter Boys S2 - Netflix:

The new season picks up where Jackie returns to Silver Falls, grappling with identity, family, and romance among the Walter clan.

(All Images: IMDb)

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
IPL 2026 releases
Who's Out? Full Team-Wise List Of Players Likely To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon10
title
IPL
Venkatesh Iyer To Mayank Yadav: Top 10 Players Who Are Likely To Be Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
Tejashwi Yadav
Meet Tejashwi Yadav: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's Son Who Played With Virat Kohli, RJD Leader, Ex-Cricketer, Part Of Virender Sehwag's Delhi Daredevils For 4 Years; Know Life Story
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 retention list
IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming, Timing & Rules: All You Need to Know Before November 15
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retained players list
IPL 2026 Probable Retention & Release List Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Players - In Pics