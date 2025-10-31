Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills

This weekend, dive into a world of gripping stories and unforgettable characters, from chilling true crime mysteries and darkly twisted dramas to high-octane action and supernatural thrills. Whether you’re in the mood to uncover shocking secrets, follow complex revenge plots, or get lost in fantastical adventures, this curated OTT watchlist has something to keep every binge-watcher hooked.
Updated:Oct 31, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Weekend OTT Watchlist

Weekend OTT Watchlist

Get ready to binge your weekend away with a mix of true crime, dark drama, thrilling action, and supernatural suspense—our top OTT picks have something for every mood.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

A gripping true-crime documentary unraveling the shocking story of Jolly Joseph, whose charming exterior hid a chilling secret that baffled an entire community.

Mr Plankton

Mr Plankton

Follow the hilarious and chaotic escapades of Mr. Plankton, a tiny antihero with a big personality, navigating absurd adventures that are as clever as they are unpredictable.

 

Hell For You

Hell For You

A gripping drama following Sachiko Tachibana, a woman wrongfully accused of murder 14 years ago, who reinvents herself and infiltrates the life of a famous influencer as a babysitter, plotting a meticulous and chilling revenge.

Qala

Qala

A beautifully haunting story of a young woman striving for artistic perfection while grappling with familial pressure, love, and the haunting scars of the past.

 

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab

An unflinching look at the drug epidemic in Punjab, exploring how addiction, crime, and politics intertwine to devastate lives and challenge morality.

 

Vash Level 2

Vash Level 2

The action-packed sequel where Vash must confront even deadlier foes and impossible moral dilemmas, pushing him to the limits of courage, loyalty, and survival.

 

Something To Look Forward To

Something to look forward to

 Stranger Things (upcoming)

The supernatural adventure continues as the Hawkins gang faces darker threats, mind-bending mysteries, and emotional trials that will change their lives forever.

