Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills

This weekend, dive into a world of gripping stories and unforgettable characters, from chilling true crime mysteries and darkly twisted dramas to high-octane action and supernatural thrills. Whether you’re in the mood to uncover shocking secrets, follow complex revenge plots, or get lost in fantastical adventures, this curated OTT watchlist has something to keep every binge-watcher hooked.

Updated:Oct 31, 2025, 09:05 PM IST

Weekend OTT Watchlist 1 / 8 Get ready to binge your weekend away with a mix of true crime, dark drama, thrilling action, and supernatural suspense—our top OTT picks have something for every mood.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case 2 / 8 A gripping true-crime documentary unraveling the shocking story of Jolly Joseph, whose charming exterior hid a chilling secret that baffled an entire community. (All Images: IMDb/Netflix)

Mr Plankton 3 / 8 Follow the hilarious and chaotic escapades of Mr. Plankton, a tiny antihero with a big personality, navigating absurd adventures that are as clever as they are unpredictable.

Hell For You 4 / 8 A gripping drama following Sachiko Tachibana, a woman wrongfully accused of murder 14 years ago, who reinvents herself and infiltrates the life of a famous influencer as a babysitter, plotting a meticulous and chilling revenge.

Qala 5 / 8 A beautifully haunting story of a young woman striving for artistic perfection while grappling with familial pressure, love, and the haunting scars of the past.

Udta Punjab 6 / 8 An unflinching look at the drug epidemic in Punjab, exploring how addiction, crime, and politics intertwine to devastate lives and challenge morality.

Vash Level 2 7 / 8 The action-packed sequel where Vash must confront even deadlier foes and impossible moral dilemmas, pushing him to the limits of courage, loyalty, and survival.