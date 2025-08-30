Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies And Shows Based On REAL-LIFE Scandals
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
Sparsh Shrivastava starrer this drama follows group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme.
Streaming On: Netflix
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
This investigative docuseries explores fraud and corruption that built up and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons.
Streaming On: Netflix
Why Cheat India
Emraan Hashmi starrer follows Rakesh Singh who runs a business that allows education scams to flourish in the country. He enrolls bright students into his plan, makes them write proxy exams for students who are unable to score or pass, and then, helps them procure a fake degree.
Streaming On: ZEE5
Lucky Baskhar
Dulquer Salmaan starrer based on a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.
Streaming On: Netflix
The Big Bull
Abhishek Bachchan's film is based on real events of financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Farzi
This webseries starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi follows brilliant small-time artist who creates the perfect fake currency note and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer who wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. (All Images: IMDb/ PrimeVideo/Netflix)
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Scam 1992
This docudrama is follows the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to great heights, is depicted.
Streaming On: SonyLIV
