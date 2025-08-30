photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies And Shows Based On REAL-LIFE Scandals

With the monsoon setting the perfect mood, it's time to curl up with some edge-of-the-seat crime dramas. If you're a fan of real-life thrillers, scam-based web series and films make for the ultimate binge this weekend. From billion-dollar banking frauds to jaw-dropping stock market scandals, these stories unravel the biggest cons that shook India to its core.

Aditi Rana | Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega 1 / 7 Sparsh Shrivastava starrer this drama follows group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme. Streaming On: Netflix

Bad Boy Billionaires: India 2 / 7 This investigative docuseries explores fraud and corruption that built up and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons. Streaming On: Netflix

Why Cheat India 3 / 7 Emraan Hashmi starrer follows Rakesh Singh who runs a business that allows education scams to flourish in the country. He enrolls bright students into his plan, makes them write proxy exams for students who are unable to score or pass, and then, helps them procure a fake degree. Streaming On: ZEE5

Lucky Baskhar 4 / 7 Dulquer Salmaan starrer based on a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering. Streaming On: Netflix

The Big Bull 5 / 7 Abhishek Bachchan's film is based on real events of financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Streaming On: JioHotstar

Farzi 6 / 7 This webseries starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi follows brilliant small-time artist who creates the perfect fake currency note and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer who wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. (All Images: IMDb/ PrimeVideo/Netflix) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video