Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953676https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-7-best-movies-and-shows-based-on-real-life-scandals-2953676
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies And Shows Based On REAL-LIFE Scandals
photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies And Shows Based On REAL-LIFE Scandals

With the monsoon setting the perfect mood, it's time to curl up with some edge-of-the-seat crime dramas. If you're a fan of real-life thrillers, scam-based web series and films make for the ultimate binge this weekend. From billion-dollar banking frauds to jaw-dropping stock market scandals, these stories unravel the biggest cons that shook India to its core.
Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

1/7
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Sparsh Shrivastava starrer this drama follows group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme. 

Streaming On: Netflix 

Follow Us

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

2/7
Bad Boy Billionaires: India

This investigative docuseries explores fraud and corruption that built up and ultimately brought down - India's most infamous tycoons.

Streaming On: Netflix 

Follow Us

Why Cheat India

3/7
Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi starrer follows Rakesh Singh who runs a business that allows education scams to flourish in the country. He enrolls bright students into his plan, makes them write proxy exams for students who are unable to score or pass, and then, helps them procure a fake degree. 

Streaming On: ZEE5

Follow Us

Lucky Baskhar

4/7
Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan starrer based on a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.  

Streaming On: Netflix

Follow Us

The Big Bull

5/7
The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan's film is based on real events of financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.

Streaming On: JioHotstar 

Follow Us

Farzi

6/7
Farzi

This webseries starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi follows brilliant small-time artist who creates the perfect fake currency note and a fiery, unorthodox task force officer who wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. (All Images: IMDb/ PrimeVideo/Netflix)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Us

Scam 1992

7/7
Scam 1992

This docudrama is follows the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to great heights, is depicted. 

Streaming On: SonyLIV 

Follow Us
OTT weekend watchlistTrue Scam Webseries RecommendationsScam MoviesScam Web SeriesBest Indian WebseriesBest Scam Webseries On OTTShows Based On ScamWebseries Watchlist 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League Champions: Jaipur Pink Panthers In 2014 To Haryana Steelers In 2024; Check Full List Of Winners
camera icon7
title
Vaani Kapoor
7 Hot Bodycon Dresses By Vaani Kapoor That Redefine Fashion Goals
camera icon10
title
Ricky Ponting
5 Players Who Achieved No.1 ICC Ranking In All 3 Formats: Ricky Ponting To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Best colleges
Forbes Top 10 Small American Colleges With Best Education Facility, Easy Admission
camera icon10
title
Sachin tendulkar
Meet Indian Cricketers Honoured With Major Dhyan Chand Award: Sachin Tendulkar To MS Dhoni - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK