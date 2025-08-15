2 / 7

96 is a heartfelt Tamil romantic drama that tells the story of Ram (Vijay Sethupathi), a travel photographer, who reunites with his high school sweetheart Janaki (Trisha) at a school reunion after 22 years. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the film beautifully captures the nostalgia of first love, the passage of time, and the emotional depth of what could have been, all backed by soulful music and stellar performances by the leads.