Weekend Watchlist: 7 Gripping Sci-Fi Films That Will Blow Your Mind!
District 9
District 9 follows a government agent overseeing the relocation of alien refugees in Johannesburg. When he’s exposed to alien technology, he becomes the hunted and must seek refuge among those he once oppressed. A gripping sci-fi thriller with powerful social commentary.
Source Code
Source Code is a gripping sci-fi thriller where Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) relives the last eight minutes of a man's life to stop a train bombing. A must-pick movie for sci-fi lovers who enjoy mind-bending time-loop mysteries!
Total Recall 1990
Total Recall 1990 follows Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who discovers his life may be a lie after a memory-implant procedure. Hunted by powerful forces, he must uncover a hidden conspiracy on Mars. A film with gripping storyline and stunning visuals, must-pick for sci-fi lovers.
Predestination
Predestination follows a temporal agent (Ethan Hawke) on his final mission to stop a mysterious terrorist, leading to a mind-bending time-travel paradox. If you love sci-fi and time-travel twists, this one’s a must-pick!
28 Days Later
28 Days Later follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), who wakes from a coma to find a virus-ravaged London overrun by rage-infected beings. As he joins other survivors, they battle both the infected and humanity’s darkest instincts. A gripping blend of horror and sci-fi, 28 Days Later is a good pick for fans of post-apocalyptic thrillers and intense survival stories.
Ex Machina
Written and directed by Alex Garland, Ex Machina is a gripping sci-fi thriller that explores artificial intelligence. The film follows a young programmer chosen to take part in a groundbreaking experiment, testing the human-like qualities of a highly advanced humanoid A.I. Blending AI ethics with sci-fi intrigue, it’s a must-watch for tech and sci-fi enthusiasts alike!
Looper
Looper is a thrilling sci-fi action film set in a dystopian future where time travel exists but is outlawed. Directed by Rian Johnson stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt in key roles, this thriller film is a must-watch for die-hard sci-fi fans who love mind-bending time travel stories.
( All Images: IMDb/ X)
