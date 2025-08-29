Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 7 Hidden Gem Rom-Coms That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Hidden Gem Rom-Coms That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List

Weekend Watchlist: As the month wraps up, discover a perfect weekend lineup of romantic comedies you might have missed but are absolutely worth watching.

7 Underrated Romantic Comedies That Deserve A Spot On Your Weekend Watchlist

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
50 First Dates

1/7
50 First Dates

50 First Dates follows Henry as he falls for Lucy, who has short-term memory loss, and finds creative ways to make her fall in love with him every day.

Serendipity

2/7
Serendipity

This film's plot follows,  after falling in love one fateful night and losing each other, a couple spends years apart, driven by the hope that destiny will reunite them.

Love, Rosie

3/7
Love, Rosie

Love, Rosie follows a story of Best friends since they were five, Rosie and Alex must face the possibility that love was right beside them all along.

Leap Year

4/7
Leap Year

Directed by Anand Tucker, Leap Year (2010) follows Anna (Amy Adams) as she sets out to propose on Leap Day in Ireland. But when her journey goes awry, she crosses paths with Declan (Matthew Goode), sparking an unexpected romance.

Crazy Rich Asians

5/7
Crazy Rich Asians

Based on a global bestseller,This romantic comedy follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.

Five Feet Apart

6/7
Five Feet Apart

The story follows teen with cystic fibrosis risks breaking hospital rules when she falls for another patient.

Before Sunrise

7/7
Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise (1995) follows Jesse, an American, and Céline, a Frenchwoman, who meet on a train and spend a night wandering Vienna, forming a deep, fleeting connection filled with heartfelt conversations.

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

