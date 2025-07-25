Advertisement
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 7 Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers You Can't Miss
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers You Can't Miss

Psychological Thriller Watchlist: This weekend, dive into mind-bending TV shows filled with unexpected twists and dark, suspenseful storytelling that will keep you glued to screens. From thrilling scenes, unpredictable plots to to psychological horror this list has it all. Check list!

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
The Leftovers - JioHotstar

1/7
The Leftovers - JioHotstar

The Leftovers is a supernatural drama about a small New York community grappling with the aftermath of an unexplained event, as they struggle to move on with their lives.

Sherlock - Amazon Prime

2/7
Sherlock - Amazon Prime

Sherlock is a British mystery crime drama television series based on Sir Arthur Conan  Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. 

Lost - Netflix

3/7
Lost - Netflix

After a plane crash leaves 48 survivors stranded on an island, they await rescue, only to uncover its dark secrets. A must-watch for mind-blowing twists and suspense.

Hannibal - Netflix

4/7
Hannibal - Netflix

A criminal profiler's sanity unravels, leading the FBI to recommend he see Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist with a dark secret.

Severance - Prime Video

5/7
Severance - Prime Video

A psychological thriller TV series where the appearance of a mysterious colleague outside of work sparks a journey to uncover the truth about their jobs—a must-watch. 

Dark - Netflix

6/7
Dark - Netflix

Dark,  a gripping family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town where the mysterious disappearance of two children unravels the tangled relationships of four families. A must-watch for thriller lovers.

Twin Peaks - Amazon Prime

7/7
Twin Peaks - Amazon Prime

Twin Peaks, classic mystery series by David Lynch and Mark Frost. Set in the small town of Washington, the show follows FBI agent Dale Cooper as he investigates the brutal murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.

(All Images: Netflix/ IMDb) 

