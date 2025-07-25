Weekend Watchlist: 7 Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers You Can't Miss
Psychological Thriller Watchlist: This weekend, dive into mind-bending TV shows filled with unexpected twists and dark, suspenseful storytelling that will keep you glued to screens. From thrilling scenes, unpredictable plots to to psychological horror this list has it all. Check list!
The Leftovers - JioHotstar
The Leftovers is a supernatural drama about a small New York community grappling with the aftermath of an unexplained event, as they struggle to move on with their lives.
Sherlock - Amazon Prime
Sherlock is a British mystery crime drama television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories.
Lost - Netflix
After a plane crash leaves 48 survivors stranded on an island, they await rescue, only to uncover its dark secrets. A must-watch for mind-blowing twists and suspense.
Hannibal - Netflix
A criminal profiler's sanity unravels, leading the FBI to recommend he see Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist with a dark secret.
Severance - Prime Video
A psychological thriller TV series where the appearance of a mysterious colleague outside of work sparks a journey to uncover the truth about their jobs—a must-watch.
Dark - Netflix
Dark, a gripping family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town where the mysterious disappearance of two children unravels the tangled relationships of four families. A must-watch for thriller lovers.
Twin Peaks - Amazon Prime
Twin Peaks, classic mystery series by David Lynch and Mark Frost. Set in the small town of Washington, the show follows FBI agent Dale Cooper as he investigates the brutal murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.
