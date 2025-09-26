photoDetails

english

2965137

Weekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!

Whether you're chilling solo or planning a cozy watch party, here are 7 top picks to spice up your weekend, across genres, languages, and platforms. Grab the popcorn!

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-7-ott-blockbusters-to-binge-across-netflix-prime-video-more-2965147

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

Weekend Watchlist 1 / 8 Kick back, relax, and dive into these blockbuster favorites that everyone’s talking about, perfect for your weekend binge sessions! Follow Us

Gangubai Kathiawadi 2 / 8 Platform: Netflix A gripping biopic of a powerful woman’s rise in Mumbai’s underworld with style and grit. Follow Us

12th Fail 3 / 8 Platform: JioHotstar Real‑life based story with motivation & triumph over adversity. Follow Us

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4 / 8 Platform: Sony Liv A stunning animated sequel that raises the bar, visually groundbreaking and deeply emotional. Follow Us

Interstellar 5 / 8 Platform: Netflix A space epic that’s emotional, mind-bending, and visually stunning, Nolan’s cult classic. Follow Us

Pathaan 6 / 8 Platform: Amazon Prime Bollywood action‑thriller with high‑octane stunts and a charismatic Shah Rukh Khan lead. Follow Us

Jawan 7 / 8 Platform: Netflix Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, delivering action, drama, and mass spectacle in this blockbuster thriller. Follow Us