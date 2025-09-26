Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965147https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-7-ott-blockbusters-to-binge-across-netflix-prime-video-more-2965147
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!
photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!

 Whether you're chilling solo or planning a cozy watch party, here are 7 top picks to spice up your weekend, across genres, languages, and platforms. Grab the popcorn!
Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Weekend Watchlist

1/8
Weekend Watchlist

Kick back, relax, and dive into these blockbuster favorites that everyone’s talking about, perfect for your weekend binge sessions!

Follow Us

Gangubai Kathiawadi

2/8
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Platform: Netflix

A gripping biopic of a powerful woman’s rise in Mumbai’s underworld with style and grit.

Follow Us

12th Fail

3/8
12th Fail

Platform: JioHotstar

Real‑life based story with motivation & triumph over adversity.

Follow Us

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4/8
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Platform: Sony Liv

A stunning animated sequel that raises the bar, visually groundbreaking and deeply emotional.

Follow Us

Interstellar

5/8
Interstellar

Platform: Netflix

A space epic that’s emotional, mind-bending, and visually stunning, Nolan’s cult classic.

Follow Us

Pathaan

6/8
Pathaan

Platform: Amazon Prime

Bollywood action‑thriller with high‑octane stunts and a charismatic Shah Rukh Khan lead.

Follow Us

Jawan

7/8
Jawan

Platform: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, delivering action, drama, and mass spectacle in this blockbuster thriller.

Follow Us

RRR

8/8
RRR

Platform: Netflix

A grand Telugu action‑period epic with monstrous scale & emotion; truly cinematic.

Follow Us
Wekeend WatchlistOTT weekend watchlistWebseries RecommendationsWeekend bingeJawanShah Rukh KhanPathaanRRR12th failVikrant MasseyEntertainmentNetflix
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Zubeen Garg
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Investigation
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Pak
7 Major Concerns For Team India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form, Jasprit Bumrah's Subpar Performance, Sloppy Fielding And...
camera icon10
title
Doctor Doom
Think Thanos Was Unbeatable? Here’s How Doctor Doom Proved You Wrong
camera icon7
title
Auto news
I Spent A Week With The Lexus NX350h: Here Are 6 Things I Liked About It And 2 I Didn't
camera icon6
title
Financial Blessings
5 Zodiac Signs Set To Receive Financial Blessings From Mars And Mercury This Festive Season