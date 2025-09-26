Weekend Watchlist: 7 OTT Blockbusters To Binge Across Netflix, Prime Video & More!
Weekend Watchlist
Kick back, relax, and dive into these blockbuster favorites that everyone’s talking about, perfect for your weekend binge sessions!
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Platform: Netflix
A gripping biopic of a powerful woman’s rise in Mumbai’s underworld with style and grit.
12th Fail
Platform: JioHotstar
Real‑life based story with motivation & triumph over adversity.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Platform: Sony Liv
A stunning animated sequel that raises the bar, visually groundbreaking and deeply emotional.
Interstellar
Platform: Netflix
A space epic that’s emotional, mind-bending, and visually stunning, Nolan’s cult classic.
Pathaan
Platform: Amazon Prime
Bollywood action‑thriller with high‑octane stunts and a charismatic Shah Rukh Khan lead.
Jawan
Platform: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, delivering action, drama, and mass spectacle in this blockbuster thriller.
RRR
Platform: Netflix
A grand Telugu action‑period epic with monstrous scale & emotion; truly cinematic.
Trending Photos