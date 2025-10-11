Weekend Watchlist: 7 Underrated K-Dramas That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List
Looking for your next K-drama obsession? These hidden gems offer fresh stories, captivating characters, and all the feels, perfect for your weekend binge.
Live Up to Your Name
Platform: Prime Video
A historical doctor time-travels to modern Seoul and must adapt his ancient medical skills to save lives in the present.
Queen and I
Platform: Prime Video
On the brink of death, a Joseon-era scholar is suddenly transported to modern-day Seoul, where he crosses paths with a rising actress and an unexpected romance begins.
Save Me
Platform: Prime Video
A gripping thriller about a woman trapped in a dangerous cult, with friends risking everything to save her.
The Killer’s Shopping List
Platform: Viki
A quirky mystery about a convenience store clerk who teams up with a detective to solve a chilling serial killer case.
You and Everything Else
Platform: Netflix
A charming romantic drama about a struggling actress navigating love, career, and self-discovery.
Tomorrow
Platform: Netflix
A supernatural drama where grim reapers intervene to save people on the brink of death and explore what it means to live.
Moment of Eighteen!
Platform: Viki
A coming-of-age story that delicately captures the trials, dreams, and friendships of high school life.
Bonus: Something To Look Forward To
As You Stood By
Platform: Netflix
An emotional tale of love and resilience as two people confront their past and build a future together.
