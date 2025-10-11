photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 7 Underrated K-Dramas That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List

Looking to escape into something fresh this weekend? These underrated K-dramas deserve a spot on your binge list.

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 07:22 AM IST

Weekend Watchlist 1 / 9 Looking for your next K-drama obsession? These hidden gems offer fresh stories, captivating characters, and all the feels, perfect for your weekend binge.

Live Up to Your Name 2 / 9 Platform: Prime Video A historical doctor time-travels to modern Seoul and must adapt his ancient medical skills to save lives in the present.

Queen and I 3 / 9 Platform: Prime Video On the brink of death, a Joseon-era scholar is suddenly transported to modern-day Seoul, where he crosses paths with a rising actress and an unexpected romance begins.

Save Me 4 / 9 Platform: Prime Video A gripping thriller about a woman trapped in a dangerous cult, with friends risking everything to save her.

The Killer's Shopping List 5 / 9 Platform: Viki A quirky mystery about a convenience store clerk who teams up with a detective to solve a chilling serial killer case.

You and Everything Else 6 / 9 Platform: Netflix A charming romantic drama about a struggling actress navigating love, career, and self-discovery.

Tomorrow 7 / 9 Platform: Netflix A supernatural drama where grim reapers intervene to save people on the brink of death and explore what it means to live.

Moment of Eighteen! 8 / 9 Platform: Viki A coming-of-age story that delicately captures the trials, dreams, and friendships of high school life.