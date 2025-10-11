Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2970485https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-7-underrated-k-dramas-that-deserve-a-spot-on-your-binge-list-2970485
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 7 Underrated K-Dramas That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List
photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 7 Underrated K-Dramas That Deserve A Spot On Your Binge List

Looking to escape into something fresh this weekend? These underrated K-dramas deserve a spot on your binge list.
Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Weekend Watchlist

1/9
Weekend Watchlist

Looking for your next K-drama obsession? These hidden gems offer fresh stories, captivating characters, and all the feels, perfect for your weekend binge.

Follow Us

Live Up to Your Name

2/9
Live Up to Your Name

Platform: Prime Video

A historical doctor time-travels to modern Seoul and must adapt his ancient medical skills to save lives in the present.

Follow Us

Queen and I

3/9
Queen and I

Platform: Prime Video

On the brink of death, a Joseon-era scholar is suddenly transported to modern-day Seoul, where he crosses paths with a rising actress and an unexpected romance begins.

Follow Us

Save Me

4/9
Save Me

Platform: Prime Video

A gripping thriller about a woman trapped in a dangerous cult, with friends risking everything to save her.

Follow Us

The Killer’s Shopping List

5/9
The Killer’s Shopping List

Platform: Viki

A quirky mystery about a convenience store clerk who teams up with a detective to solve a chilling serial killer case.

Follow Us

You and Everything Else

6/9
You and Everything Else

Platform: Netflix

A charming romantic drama about a struggling actress navigating love, career, and self-discovery.

Follow Us

Tomorrow

7/9
Tomorrow

Platform: Netflix

A supernatural drama where grim reapers intervene to save people on the brink of death and explore what it means to live.

Follow Us

Moment of Eighteen!

8/9
Moment of Eighteen!

Platform: Viki

A coming-of-age story that delicately captures the trials, dreams, and friendships of high school life.

Follow Us

Bonus: Something To Look Forward To

9/9
Bonus: Something To Look Forward To

As You Stood By

Platform: Netflix

An emotional tale of love and resilience as two people confront their past and build a future together.

Follow Us
7 Underrated K-DramasUnderrated K-DramasWeekend WatchlistKorean ShowsKDramaAs You Stood ByEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Venues, Retention Deadline, Cameron Green As Hot Pick, Sanju Samson's Future, Focus On CSK, RR - All You Need To Know
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Ever Wondered Why Car Tyres Are Black? Here’s The Secret Behind It
camera icon8
title
Karwa Chauth 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 Celeb Spotting: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon & More Celebs Dazzle In Traditional Looks
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet World’s Richest Beggar Who Earns Rs 75,000 A Month, Owns Two Flats Worth Rs 14,000,000, Yet Refuses To Quit Begging– His Net Worth Is…..
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2025 Players From RR,LSG,DC,KKR, CSK Who May Be Released Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions