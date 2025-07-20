Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934525https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-8-best-horror-comedy-k-dramas-you-cant-miss-2934525
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: 8 Best Horror-Comedy K-Dramas You Can't Miss!
photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: 8 Best Horror-Comedy K-Dramas You Can't Miss!

K-Drama Watchlist: Juggling for a perfect K-dramas watchlist that includes spooky storline, action, comedy and worth watching plot? then your search ends here!. From horror to comedy with unexpected plots that will keep you hooked to screens. Check full list! 

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Bring It On, Ghost

1/8
Bring It On, Ghost

Bring It On, Ghost follows Hyun Ji, a19-year-old wandering ghost who meets exorcist named Bong Pal. They team up to listen to and solve the problems of various ghosts so that they can rest peacefully, as per IMDb. 

Follow Us

A Korean Odyssey

2/8
A Korean Odyssey

This K-drama follwos Oh-gong is an otherworldly being whose sole purpose on Earth is to attain invincibility. Soon, he comes across  a woman with the ability to see ghosts. Things take a chaotic turn when Seon-mi suspects Oh-gong which shocking plot. 

Follow Us

Sell Your Haunted House

3/8
Sell Your Haunted House

Sell Your Haunted House is generally considered a light and enjoyable Korean drama, particularly praised for its balance of comedy and spooky storyline, along with its strong performances from the lead characters. 

Follow Us

Zombie Detective

4/8
Zombie Detective

Directed by Shim Jae-hyun, Zombie Detective follows a dead Min-ho (Choi) who returns to life as a zombie due to mysterious circumstances. Determined to solve the mystery of his past, he trains himself in human qualities and assumes the identity of Detective. 

Follow Us

Hotel Del Luna

5/8
Hotel Del Luna

IU starring this K-drama is touted to be the most watched drama of 2019. If you are unverse of this fan favourite drama then giving it a shot is worth decision. Talking about the storyline, Hotel Del Luna focuses on the supernatural hotel where ghosts and humans coexist. 

Follow Us

The Ghost Detective

6/8
The Ghost Detective

This k-drama follows a private investigator and his assistant whose hidden agenda is to solve her younger sibling's death. When their lives get entangled due to a crisis, a riotous series of events follow. A worth watching horror comedy drama filled with spooky storyline, thriller, mystery, romance, and supernatural elements. 

Follow Us

The Uncanny Counter

7/8
The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter is a much-watched for horror-comedy and supernatural genre lovers. This K-drama follows a group of 'counters', ordinary people who gain extraordinary powers to hunt down evil spirits and the funny twist is they run a noodle shop!. The perfect balance between action, thriller and comedic elements. 

Follow Us

Master's Sun

8/8
Master's Sun

This drama follows Tae Gong Sil who has the ability to see ghosts, but their constant demands for help make her life impossible until she meets Joo Jong Won. Master's Sun blends spooky encounters and heartwarming moments, making it a perfect pick for horror-comedy lovers. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix) 

Follow Us
7 Best Horror-Comedy K-dramasBest Horror-Comedy K-DramasSupernatural Horrorsupernatural fantasySpooky K-DramasK-Dramas WatchlistWeekend Watchlist
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
camera icon12
title
India 2011 World Cup XI
Who Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?
camera icon7
title
Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
camera icon7
title
mobility
FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 21- 27: Check What Numbers Hold For You THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK