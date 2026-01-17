Weekend Watchlist: New OTT Releases You Should Watch - Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur And More
Weekend Watchlist: A star-studded lineup of thrillers, comedies, and dramas is streaming this week, promising something for every kind of viewer.
Your weekend binge plans just got easier. OTT platforms are bringing a star-studded slate of new releases this week, featuring talents like Emraan Hashmi, Mammootty, Vivek Oberoi, and Farhan Akhtar. From edge-of-your-seat crime thrillers to rollicking comedies and stirring patriotic dramas, digital screens have something for every type of viewer between January 12 and 16.
Chaniya Toli
Headlined by Yash Soni, Chaniya Toli is a lively, fun-filled comedy that blends quirky humour with spirited performances. The film features a vibrant ensemble and delivers sharp comic timing, clever twists, and a rebellious charm, making it a must-watch OTT pick for families and groups.
Taskaree - The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix - January 14)
Starring Emraan Hashmi, this gripping crime-thriller series explores the shadowy world of smuggling. The cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz, delivering suspense-filled storytelling and compelling performances, making it the week’s top OTT draw.
Mastiii 4 (ZEE5 - January 16)
Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi reunite for the fourth instalment of the hit adult comedy franchise. Following its theatrical release in November, Mastiii 4 heads to OTT, offering bold humour and a nostalgic throwback for fans of the series.
120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video – January 16)
Farhan Akhtar’s patriotic drama arrives on digital platforms this week. Originally released in theatres last November, the film showcases a powerful ensemble cast and centres on courage, sacrifice, and national pride, offering an engaging experience for fans of military-themed stories.
Bha Bha Ba (ZEE5 – January 16)
This Malayalam action-comedy is the directorial debut of Dhananjay Shankar. Co-written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Sharif, it features Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ashokan, promising a mix of thrilling action, laughs, and full-on mass entertainment.
