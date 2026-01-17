Weekend Watchlist: New OTT Releases You Should Watch - Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur And More

1 / 6

Your weekend binge plans just got easier. OTT platforms are bringing a star-studded slate of new releases this week, featuring talents like Emraan Hashmi, Mammootty, Vivek Oberoi, and Farhan Akhtar. From edge-of-your-seat crime thrillers to rollicking comedies and stirring patriotic dramas, digital screens have something for every type of viewer between January 12 and 16.