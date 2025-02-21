Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Best Fantasy Movies On Netflix You Can't Skip!
Weekend Watch On OTT: Take a look at this compilation of interesting fantasy movies you can watch this weekend.
7 Fantasy Movies To Watch On Netflix
With the weekend just kicking in, it's time to set your watchlist for OTT on priority. Today, we have compiled a fantasy movie genre weekend binge-watch list for you. Grab your pop-corn and fasten your seat belts for an exciting thrilling ride:
Warcraft
It is a 2016 American action fantasy film based on the video game series of the same name.
The School for Good and Evil
This is a 2022 American fantasy film directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay he co-wrote with David Magee, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
This is a 2022 American supernatural comedy horror film directed by Jeff Wadlow from a screenplay by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan.
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat is an American media franchise centred on a series of fighting video games originally developed by Midway Games in 1992.
Knights of the Zodiac
This is a 2023 fantasy action film directed by Tomek Bagiński from a screenplay by Josh Campbell, Matt Stuecken, and Kiel Murray, based on the manga Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada.
Hellboy
Hellboy is a superhero created by Mike Mignola and appearing in comic books published by Dark Horse Comics.
Damsel
Damsel is a 2024 American dark fantasy film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau.
