Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Best Fantasy Movies On Netflix You Can't Skip!
Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Best Fantasy Movies On Netflix You Can't Skip!

Weekend Watch On OTT: Take a look at this compilation of interesting fantasy movies you can watch this weekend.

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
7 Fantasy Movies To Watch On Netflix

7 Fantasy Movies To Watch On Netflix

With the weekend just kicking in, it's time to set your watchlist for OTT on priority. Today, we have compiled a fantasy movie genre weekend binge-watch list for you. Grab your pop-corn and fasten your seat belts for an exciting thrilling ride:

Warcraft

Warcraft

It is a 2016 American action fantasy film based on the video game series of the same name.

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil

This is a 2022 American fantasy film directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay he co-wrote with David Magee, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

This is a 2022 American supernatural comedy horror film directed by Jeff Wadlow from a screenplay by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan.

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is an American media franchise centred on a series of fighting video games originally developed by Midway Games in 1992.

 

Knights of the Zodiac

Knights of the Zodiac

This is a 2023 fantasy action film directed by Tomek Bagiński from a screenplay by Josh Campbell, Matt Stuecken, and Kiel Murray, based on the manga Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada. 

 

Hellboy

Hellboy

Hellboy is a superhero created by Mike Mignola and appearing in comic books published by Dark Horse Comics. 

 

Damsel

Damsel

Damsel is a 2024 American dark fantasy film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau.

 

