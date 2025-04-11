Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Comedy Films And Shows To Leave You ROFL!

5 / 8

Think Knives Out meets The West Wing, but infused with laughter.Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, The Residence is an American mystery comedy-drama created by Paul William Davies. Set in the private quarters of the White House, the series follows an eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba), who is tasked with cracking a murder that takes place during a state dinner. As the investigation unfolds, tensions and interpersonal conflicts among the 157 residence staff begin to surface, all with a hilarious twist.

As the summer heat rises, these comedy picks are all you need to keep things breezy. And if you’re craving a dose of dark humour with a splash of mystery, don’t miss Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Michele Morrone, amongst others, premiering May 01 only on Prime Video.