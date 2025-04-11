Weekend Watchlist On OTT: 7 Comedy Films And Shows To Leave You ROFL!
Weekend Watchlist On OTT: From weddings gone wrong to insurance for your heartbreak, this comedy lineup serves all the humour you need to survive the season.
OTT Weekend Watchlist: From weddings gone wrong to insurance for your heartbreak, and a murder mystery (yes, with jokes), this fun comedy lineup serves all the humour you need. Check out these 7 fun-filled comedy films and shows that will leave you ROFL:
You’re Cordially Invited - Prime Video
Two weddings, one venue, and total chaos—You're Cordially Invited is a romantic comedy you don’t want to miss. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, the film follows the father of one bride (played by Will) and the sister of another (played by Reese) as they try to save their overlapping wedding plans. What develops is a wildly hilarious and emotional ride packed with drama and laughter. Catch this movie on Prime Video for a rib-tickling ride that’s sure to keep you hooked till the very end.
Panchayat - Prime Video
With the Panchayat elections around the corner, the Pradhan and Bhushan camps lock horns in a fierce battle to boost their public image. Caught in the crossfire, Abhishek navigates the murky waters of Phulera’s politics, doing his best to stay neutral and keep his sanity intact. Tune in to Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video and witness the drama, laughter, and chaos unfold!
Dupahiya - Prime Video
The Season 1 unfolds in the quirky village of Dhadakpur, fondly known as the Belgium of Bihar, on the brink of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free. Just days before a grand wedding, chaos strikes when a one-of-a-kind motorbike, gifted for the occasion, mysteriously disappears. With the wedding in jeopardy, the bride’s family and her ex-lover set off on a hilarious and heartwarming journey to retrieve the stolen Dupahiya. This comedy-drama captures the hopes and quirks of everyday lives. Catch the laughter and chaos on Prime Video—your ride through Dhadakpur starts now!
The Residence - Netflix
Think Knives Out meets The West Wing, but infused with laughter.Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, The Residence is an American mystery comedy-drama created by Paul William Davies. Set in the private quarters of the White House, the series follows an eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba), who is tasked with cracking a murder that takes place during a state dinner. As the investigation unfolds, tensions and interpersonal conflicts among the 157 residence staff begin to surface, all with a hilarious twist.
As the summer heat rises, these comedy picks are all you need to keep things breezy. And if you’re craving a dose of dark humour with a splash of mystery, don’t miss Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Michele Morrone, amongst others, premiering May 01 only on Prime Video.
Kinda Pregnant- Netflix
Pregnancy…or something like it? In Kinda Pregnant, Amy Schumer plays Liany, a woman desperate to settle down and start a family but is hit with a rock when everything falls apart. As a coping mechanism, she straps on a fake baby bump, drawing sympathy and attention—until she accidentally meets her dream man. Also starring Will Forte, this quirky rom-com offers laugh-out-loud moments wrapped in a delightful, bizarre plot.
The Divorce Insurance- Prime Video
Who says break-ups can’t be insured? The Divorce Insurance on Prime Video is a funny Korean dramedy that explores the absurd idea of protecting your heart and finances with a breakup policy. Starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee, the show follows a genius actuary and his team as they create a unique insurance plan for divorces. With its blend of chaos, drama, and camaraderie, this series is an unexpected yet hilarious summer treat.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy - Zee 5
Renée Zellwege returns as the lovable Bridget Jones in the fourth chapter of the iconic rom-com series. Now navigating life in her 50s as a single mom and widow, she juggles the challenges of work, parenting, and the possibility of love once again. Heartfelt, witty, laced with humor, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy delivers the charm fans adore while offering a fresh, emotionally resonant perspective on life and love.
