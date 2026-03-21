Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3028850https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/weekend-watchlist-top-movies-and-series-to-stream-on-ott-from-bloodhounds-to-the-glory-3028850
NewsPhotosWeekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, from Bloodhounds to The Glory
photoDetails

Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, from Bloodhounds to The Glory

Planning a cosy movie marathon? From intense dramas and gripping thrillers to eye-opening documentaries and heartfelt stories, this weekend’s OTT watchlist has something for everyone - here are 7 must-watch titles to add to your streaming queue.

Updated:Mar 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

120 Bahadur - Amazon Prime

1/7
120 Bahadur - Amazon Prime

Farhan Akhtar’s patriotic drama arrives on digital platforms this week. Originally released in theatres last November, the film showcases a powerful ensemble cast and centres on courage, sacrifice, and national pride, offering an engaging experience for fans of military-themed stories.

Follow Us

Gustaakh Ishq - Jio Hotstar

2/7
Gustaakh Ishq - Jio Hotstar

Set in Old Delhi in 1998, a struggling publisher (Vijay Varma) tries to save his failing printing press by persuading a reclusive veteran poet (Naseeruddin Shah) to publish his work, but instead finds himself falling in love with the poet’s daughter (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Follow Us

Haq - Netflix

3/7
Haq - Netflix

Haq (2025) follows the story of Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam Dhar), a Muslim homemaker in 1980s India whose life falls apart after her husband, Abbas Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi), abandons her and their children following his second marriage. 

 
Follow Us

Tere Ishk Mein - Netflix

4/7
Tere Ishk Mein - Netflix

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Serving as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Follow Us

Abducted in Plain Sight - Netflix

5/7
Abducted in Plain Sight - Netflix

A chilling true-crime documentary that recounts the real story of a young girl abducted multiple times by a trusted family friend within her own home, exploring themes of manipulation, betrayal, and the devastating breach of trust that enabled the crimes.

Follow Us

Bloodhounds - Netflix

6/7
Bloodhounds - Netflix

Bloodhounds (2023) is a Netflix K-drama that follows two young boxers, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin, as they team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark exploiting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The action-packed series highlights their strong bond and intense battle against the criminal underworld.

Follow Us

The Glory - Netflix

7/7
The Glory - Netflix

The Glory is a South Korean revenge thriller that follows Moon Dong-eun as she carefully plans to bring down the wealthy classmates who bullied and scarred her in high school. Years after leaving school due to trauma, she returns as a teacher to confront her abusers and those who stayed silent.

(All Images: IMDb)

Follow Us
Weekend WatchlistWhat to watchNetflixOTT weekend watchlistDhurandhar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real actors and the story behind their characters in Ranveer Singh starrer you probably didn’t know — from Bhasha Sumbli to Suvinder Pal
camera icon7
title
Keiji Nakazawa
Are you Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?
camera icon7
title
Global supply chain
The chokepoint crisis: How 5 strategic waterways now hold the 'kill switch' for global energy and trade
camera icon7
title
India's busiest railway station list
India's 5 busiest railway stations: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu - Powering travel for millions | Check
camera icon6
title
Technology
Happy Navratri 2026: 6 viral ChatGPT prompts for creating colourful photos, couple festive looks for Navratri and Eid