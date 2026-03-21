Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, from Bloodhounds to The Glory
Planning a cosy movie marathon? From intense dramas and gripping thrillers to eye-opening documentaries and heartfelt stories, this weekend’s OTT watchlist has something for everyone - here are 7 must-watch titles to add to your streaming queue.
120 Bahadur - Amazon Prime
Farhan Akhtar’s patriotic drama arrives on digital platforms this week. Originally released in theatres last November, the film showcases a powerful ensemble cast and centres on courage, sacrifice, and national pride, offering an engaging experience for fans of military-themed stories.
Gustaakh Ishq - Jio Hotstar
Set in Old Delhi in 1998, a struggling publisher (Vijay Varma) tries to save his failing printing press by persuading a reclusive veteran poet (Naseeruddin Shah) to publish his work, but instead finds himself falling in love with the poet’s daughter (Fatima Sana Shaikh).
Haq - Netflix
Haq (2025) follows the story of Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam Dhar), a Muslim homemaker in 1980s India whose life falls apart after her husband, Abbas Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi), abandons her and their children following his second marriage.
Tere Ishk Mein - Netflix
Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Serving as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Abducted in Plain Sight - Netflix
A chilling true-crime documentary that recounts the real story of a young girl abducted multiple times by a trusted family friend within her own home, exploring themes of manipulation, betrayal, and the devastating breach of trust that enabled the crimes.
Bloodhounds - Netflix
Bloodhounds (2023) is a Netflix K-drama that follows two young boxers, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin, as they team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark exploiting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The action-packed series highlights their strong bond and intense battle against the criminal underworld.
The Glory - Netflix
The Glory is a South Korean revenge thriller that follows Moon Dong-eun as she carefully plans to bring down the wealthy classmates who bullied and scarred her in high school. Years after leaving school due to trauma, she returns as a teacher to confront her abusers and those who stayed silent.
(All Images: IMDb)
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