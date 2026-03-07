Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, From Dhurandhar to Gangubai Kathiawadi
Planning a cosy movie marathon? Whether you’re craving intense drama, gripping thrillers, eye-opening documentaries, or heart-touching stories, this weekend’s OTT watchlist has you covered. From powerful, real-life inspired narratives to bold and entertaining cinematic experiences, here are 7 must-watch titles from the Weekend Watchlist that deserve a spot in your streaming queue.
Tehran
Platform: Netflix
A gritty geopolitical action-thriller about DCP Rajeev Kumar, a dedicated Indian officer who survives a deadly bombing in Delhi and embarks on a covert mission to track down the masterminds across borders. As his pursuit drags him into the deep end of espionage between Iran, Israel, and India, he faces betrayal, shifting alliances, and personal loss, and must outsmart hostile forces to bring the truth to light.
Dhurandhar
Platform: Netflix
An undercover agent is recruited to infiltrate a powerful criminal-terror network in Pakistan using the alias of a gang member. His mission, to dismantle the terror underworld from within, quickly becomes personal as he earns the trust of dangerous figures while pursuing justice and fighting corruption.
Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron
Platform: Netflix
A behind-the-scenes documentary following legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki through the seven-year creative journey of making his acclaimed film The Boy and the Heron. Candid and intimate, it explores his reflections on life, art, mortality, creativity, and the deep personal inspirations behind one of his final masterpieces.
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Platform: Netflix
A hard-hitting documentary that uncovers hidden dangers in the modern food supply. Through real-world cases and expert accounts, it exposes how pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella infiltrate our food systems, leading to outbreaks and serious health consequences, while questioning industry practices and regulatory systems.
Abducted in Plain Sight
Platform: Netflix
A chilling true-crime doc that tells the real story of a young girl’s multiple abductions by a trusted family friend inside her own household. The film delves into manipulation, betrayal, and the shocking breakdowns of trust that make the crimes possible.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Platform: Netflix
Epic Bollywood biographical drama about Gangubai, a young woman sold into prostitution who rises to power in Mumbai’s red-light district. Fierce, fearless and compassionate, she fights for dignity and respect for sex workers while navigating crime, politics, and patriarchy in 1960s India.
Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari
Platform: Netflix
A feel-good romantic comedy that flips the “opposites attract” trope: when the buttoned-down Sunny meets the free-spirited Tulsi, their contrasting worldviews lead to hilarity, chaos, and eventually, heartfelt connection as they navigate love, family, and tradition.
