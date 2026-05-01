Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, From Something bad is going to happen to The Glory
Planning a cosy movie marathon? Whether you’re in the mood for powerful dramas, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, thought-provoking documentaries, or feel-good stories, this weekend’s OTT picks offer something for every taste. Here are seven must-watch titles to add to your streaming lineup.
13 Reasons Why - Netflix
13 Reasons Why is a Netflix drama series based on the novel by Thirteen Reasons Why. It follows high school student Hannah Baker, who dies by suicide and leaves behind a set of 13 cassette tapes. In the recordings, Hannah explains the people and events she believes contributed to her decision, including experiences of bullying, sexual assault, and damaging rumours. As the tapes are passed along, they force those involved to confront their actions and the consequences they had on her life.
The Maze Runner - JioHotstar
The Maze Runner is a dystopian sci-fi thriller that follows Thomas, a teen who wakes up with no memory inside a vast, ever-changing Maze inhabited by a group of boys known as the “Gladers.” Trapped within the Maze and hunted by deadly cyborg-like creatures called Grievers, the group must uncover its secrets in order to survive and escape. As a new “Runner,” Thomas begins piecing together hidden patterns that point toward an exit, pushing the group toward a risky breakout against their mysterious controllers, WICKED.
The Pursuit of Happyness - Netflix
The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical drama based on the true story of Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who endures a year of homelessness while raising his young son, Christopher, in 1981 San Francisco. After his wife leaves and his investment in portable bone scanners fails, Gardner secures a highly competitive unpaid internship at a stockbroker firm. Despite extreme hardship, he fights to balance survival on the streets with caring for his son.
Dead Poets Society - JioHotstar
Dead Poets Society is a coming-of-age drama about John Keating (Robin Williams), an unconventional English teacher at a strict 1950s boarding school. Keating encourages his students to embrace the idea of “carpe diem” (seize the day) and explore their passions beyond the confines of rigid tradition.
Vadh 2 - Netflix
Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller, moving the narrative to a prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The story centres on ageing prison guard Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and inmate Manju (Neena Gupta), who develop an unlikely bond while navigating life inside the prison walls. Their equilibrium is disrupted by the presence of a volatile inmate, Keshav (Akkshay Dogra). When Keshav suddenly goes missing, the situation escalates into a tense murder investigation that unravels secrets within the prison.
The Glory - Netflix
The Glory is a Korean drama about Moon Dong-eun, a woman who endures devastating school bullying and spends nearly two decades carefully crafting an elaborate revenge against those responsible. At the center of her plan is Park Yeon-jin and her privileged group of former classmates, who continue to live lives of wealth and influence while avoiding accountability. As Dong-eun’s scheme unfolds, the series explores the lasting impact of trauma, deep-rooted class inequality, and the pursuit of retribution, drawing inspiration from real-life bullying cases.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen - Netflix
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a Netflix horror series that follows Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco), whose wedding week takes a dark turn after a deadly family curse resurfaces. As tensions rise, Rachel discovers a chilling truth: she must marry her true soulmate by sunset, or face death. The fate is tied to her bloodline and a long-buried pact with Death itself.
(All Image: IMDb)
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