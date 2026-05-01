Weekend Watchlist: Top movies and series to stream on OTT, From Something bad is going to happen to The Glory

1 / 7

13 Reasons Why is a Netflix drama series based on the novel by Thirteen Reasons Why. It follows high school student Hannah Baker, who dies by suicide and leaves behind a set of 13 cassette tapes. In the recordings, Hannah explains the people and events she believes contributed to her decision, including experiences of bullying, sexual assault, and damaging rumours. As the tapes are passed along, they force those involved to confront their actions and the consequences they had on her life.