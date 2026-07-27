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Weekly career horoscope for July 27 - August 2, 2026: Stay open to new ideas, zodiacs

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:26 AM IST

Weekly Career Horoscope For July 27 - August 2, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Weekly Career Horoscope1/13

Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from July 27 - August 2, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

 

Aries Weekly Career Horoscope2/13

Aries

Your leadership skills are likely to stand out this week. If you’ve been waiting for feedback, a promotion, or a new opportunity, there may be positive movement. Financially, avoid impulsive purchases and focus on building long-term stability.

Taurus3/13

Taurus

Steady progress is better than quick gains this week. Your consistency at work could earn appreciation from seniors. Financially, it’s a favorable time to review investments, savings, or pending payments rather than making risky decisions.

Gemini4/13

Gemini

Networking and communication can open important career doors. A meeting or conversation may lead to a promising opportunity. Income remains stable, but avoid unnecessary expenses and double-check financial paperwork.

 

Cancer5/13

Cancer

Your hard work is beginning to get noticed. If you’ve been considering a job change, keep an eye out for new openings. Financially, prioritize clearing pending dues and avoid lending money without careful thought.

Leo6/13

Leo

This is a strong week for career growth. Your confidence and creativity could help you secure recognition or new responsibilities. Financially, things remain stable, but avoid luxury spending that could strain your budget.

 

Virgo7/13

Virgo

Attention to detail will work in your favor. Completing pending tasks may bring praise from colleagues or management. Financially, it’s a good time to plan for future goals and maintain disciplined spending habits.

 

Libra8/13

Libra

Collaboration will be the key to professional success. New partnerships or teamwork could lead to positive results. Finances improve gradually, and you may find opportunities to increase your income through additional work or side projects.

 

Scorpio9/13

Scorpio

Your determination helps you overcome workplace challenges. A delayed project or decision may finally move forward. Financially, avoid high-risk investments and focus on strengthening your savings.

 

Sagittarius10/13

Sagittarius

Career opportunities may come through travel, learning, or expanding your professional network. Stay open to new ideas and responsibilities. Financially, be cautious with large purchases and prioritize long-term financial planning.

Capricorn11/13

Capricorn

Your dedication and discipline are likely to be rewarded. This is a favorable week for negotiations, interviews, or discussing career growth. Financially, stability continues, and you may receive delayed payments or positive news regarding money.

 

Aquarius12/13

Aquarius

Innovation and teamwork will help you stand out professionally. Be open to unconventional ideas—they could lead to exciting opportunities. Financially, avoid making decisions based solely on emotions and stick to a practical budget.

Pisces13/13

Pisces

A quiet but productive week lies ahead. Your efforts behind the scenes will lay the foundation for future success. Financially, focus on saving rather than spending, and avoid making commitments that could stretch your finances.

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