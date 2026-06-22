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  • /Weekly career horoscope for June 22 - 28, 2026: New opportunities could emerge, zodiacs

Weekly career horoscope for June 22 - 28, 2026: New opportunities could emerge, zodiacs

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:26 AM IST

Weekly Career Horoscope For June 22 - 28, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Weekly Career Horoscope1/13

Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from June 22 - 28, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

Aries Weekly Career Horoscope2/13

Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries: This week brings strong momentum in your professional life, with opportunities to take charge and showcase your leadership abilities. Your ideas are likely to be well received, but avoid making hasty decisions, especially around midweek. Financially, this is a period to stay disciplined. Unexpected expenses may arise, so focus on budgeting and avoid taking unnecessary risks with investments.

Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope3/13

Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: Patience and consistency will be your biggest strengths this week. Career matters move steadily, and efforts made in the past may finally begin to yield results. Networking or reconnecting with old contacts could open new avenues. Financially, stability prevails, making it a favourable time to review savings, investments, and long-term goals rather than chasing quick gains.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope4/13

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: Your communication skills will be at their peak, helping you excel in meetings, negotiations, and collaborations. New opportunities could emerge through professional connections, so remain open to fresh ideas. Financially, there is potential for additional income or profitable ventures, but be mindful of overspending and keep your priorities clear.

Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope5/13

Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: Career growth comes through trust in your instincts and a willingness to take on greater responsibilities. You may find yourself stepping into a more influential role or gaining recognition for your dedication. Financial matters require careful planning this week. Avoid impulsive decisions and focus on maintaining a healthy balance between spending and saving.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope6/13

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: This is a rewarding week professionally, as your hard work and charisma attract attention from the right people. Discussions around promotions, leadership roles, or exciting projects may gain momentum. On the financial front, things look stable and positive, with possible gains from previous investments. However, it is wise to resist extravagant purchases and focus on building security.

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope7/13

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: A practical and organised approach will help you make significant progress at work. Your attention to detail and problem-solving abilities will stand out, earning appreciation from colleagues and seniors. Financially, the week encourages thoughtful planning. Reviewing investments, insurance, or savings strategies can prove beneficial and help strengthen your long-term financial position.

Libra Weekly Career Horoscope8/13

Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Teamwork and collaboration will play a major role in your professional success this week. You may find yourself balancing multiple responsibilities, but your diplomatic nature will help you navigate challenges smoothly. Financially, maintaining equilibrium is essential. Avoid impulsive spending or lending money without careful consideration, and focus on steady growth.

Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope9/13

Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: The week may bring a few professional challenges, but your determination and strategic thinking will help you overcome them with confidence. This is a good time to focus on long-term goals rather than immediate rewards. Financially, caution is advised. Avoid emotionally driven decisions and prioritise saving and building a secure foundation.

 

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope10/13

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: New opportunities related to career expansion, learning, or travel may appear unexpectedly. Your optimism and willingness to explore fresh ideas can lead to exciting developments. Financially, the outlook remains positive, though some unforeseen expenses may require attention. Maintaining a balance between enjoying the present and planning for the future will serve you well.

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope11/13

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: Your disciplined approach continues to pay dividends this week. Career growth is steady, and important discussions regarding leadership, contracts, or long-term plans are likely to move in your favour. Financially, this is a strong period for making practical decisions and strengthening your savings. Consistency remains your greatest asset.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope12/13

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Innovation and creativity will help you stand out professionally. You may be presented with exciting collaborations or projects that challenge you in the best possible way. Financially, exploring new sources of income could prove fruitful, but ensure you conduct thorough research before committing to any major investment or financial decision.

Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope13/13

Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: Your intuition will guide you toward meaningful career decisions this week. Creative pursuits and collaborative projects are likely to flourish, and support from mentors or senior colleagues may help you move forward. Financially, stability is within reach, but it is important to avoid emotional spending and focus on building a stronger foundation for the future.

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