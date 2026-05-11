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NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for May 11 - 17, 2026: A leadership opportunity may arise at work, zodiacs
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Weekly career horoscope for May 11 - 17, 2026: A leadership opportunity may arise at work, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 11 - 17, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:May 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Weekly Career Horoscope

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Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week, from May 11 - 17, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19): A leadership opportunity arises at work this week, step up with confidence and avoid rushing through decisions. On the financial front, impulsive spending is a risk, so stick to your budget and avoid large purchases without thorough research.

 

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20): A steady and reliable approach at work impresses those above you, and a new responsibility may soon be offered. Financially, a promising opportunity presents itself, evaluate it carefully before committing, as long-term savings plans started now will prove fruitful.

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20): Networking opens unexpected professional doors this week, with a colleague or contact likely introducing you to an opportunity worth exploring. Income remains stable, but scattered energy may lead to unplanned spending, so keep a close eye on your expenses.

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22): Your intuition is your strongest asset at work right now, trust your gut when navigating tricky situations, as a quiet effort you have been making is finally being noticed. A financial concern that has been weighing on you begins to ease, though it is wise to avoid lending money to others this week.

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22): A bold project or presentation earns well-deserved recognition at work, and collaboration over competition will accelerate your success further. Earnings look positive this week, but avoid flashy or status-driven spending — investing in skills or education now will pay far greater dividends later.

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): A complex problem at work is resolved thanks to your meticulous approach, and a senior colleague acknowledges your contribution, do not downplay it. Finances are steady, making this a good week to review subscriptions, recurring expenses, and any unnecessary outgoings.

 

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): A creative partnership or collaborative project gains exciting momentum at work, and your diplomatic nature helps navigate a tense team situation with skill. On the financial side, take time to rebalance your budget, as a small but consistent saving habit started now will build meaningfully over time.

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): A hidden professional opportunity surfaces this week,look carefully before dismissing it, as your determination and depth set you apart in a competitive environment. Financially, avoid secretive or overly risky moves, as a transparent and straightforward approach to money brings better outcomes now.

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): A bold idea or proposal earns genuine interest from decision-makers at work, but back your enthusiasm with solid preparation and realistic timelines. Be cautious of overspending in the spirit of adventure, and stick to a clear budget especially around travel and leisure this week.

 

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): Recognition arrives from a senior figure at work, and a promotion or expanded role may be closer than you think, continue delivering consistent, high-quality results. Finances look solid, making this a good week to review long-term investments or retirement planning while avoiding unnecessary risks.

 

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): A forward-thinking proposal earns attention and respect at work this week, as your ability to see what others miss proves to be your greatest professional asset. Financially, look for unconventional but reliable income streams, and avoid impulsive investments no matter how exciting they may appear.

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): Trust your instincts when navigating a sensitive workplace situation this week, as a creative contribution earns real recognition,this is not the time to shrink or stay quiet. Guard against being overly generous with money, and ensure your own financial security comes firmly before the needs of others.

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