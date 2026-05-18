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NewsPhotosWeekly career horoscope for May 18 - 24, 2026: Focus on savings rather than risky decisions, zodiacs
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Weekly career horoscope for May 18 - 24, 2026: Focus on savings rather than risky decisions, zodiacs

Weekly Career Horoscope For May 18 - 24, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly career horoscope.

Updated:May 18, 2026, 06:26 AM IST
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Weekly Career Horoscope

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Weekly Career Horoscope

Want to know what this week from May 18 - 24, 2026, holds for you in terms of career and finance? Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the weekly career horoscope for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Read on.

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Aries: This week brings progress in career matters, especially if you have been waiting for recognition or a new opportunity. Your confidence and leadership skills will help you stand out at work. Financially, the week remains stable, though avoiding unnecessary expenses will help maintain balance. A pending payment or discussion related to money may finally move forward.

 

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Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

3/13
Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

Taurus: Career growth looks promising this week, particularly through teamwork and professional connections. You may receive appreciation for your consistency and dedication. Financially, things remain comfortable, but it is wise to avoid impulsive investments or overspending on luxury items. Careful planning will help strengthen long-term stability.

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

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Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini: This week may feel busy professionally, with multiple responsibilities demanding your attention. However, your communication skills will help you handle situations efficiently. Financial matters require discipline, especially when it comes to budgeting and avoiding emotional spending. A delayed financial matter could finally show signs of improvement.

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

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Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancer: Career-related matters begin moving in a positive direction, especially if you have been feeling stuck recently. Your calm and practical approach will help you gain trust at work. Financially, the week remains manageable, though family-related expenses may increase slightly. Focus on savings rather than risky decisions.

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leo: This week favors ambition and visibility in your professional life. You may receive appreciation from seniors or attract new opportunities through your confidence and creativity. Financially, there are chances of gains or extra income, but balancing spending and saving will remain important. Avoid making decisions purely out of excitement.

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

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Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgo: Your dedication and organized mindset will help you handle professional challenges smoothly this week. Career progress may come slowly but steadily, and your efforts will not go unnoticed. Financially, this is a favorable time for planning, budgeting, and managing future goals carefully. Avoid unnecessary stress over minor expenses.

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

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Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

Libra: Career matters improve gradually this week, especially through collaborations and networking. You may feel more motivated to work toward long-term goals. Financially, there may be a few extra expenses, but proper planning will help maintain balance. Avoid lending money without clear understanding or agreements.

 

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

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Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Scorpio: This week brings determination and focus toward career growth. You may take important decisions related to work or future opportunities. Financially, stability improves, and there may even be chances of additional income. However, avoid impulsive purchases or unnecessary financial risks during the second half of the week.

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Sagittarius: Career opportunities involving creativity, communication, or travel may work strongly in your favor this week. You could feel inspired to explore new ideas or responsibilities. Financially, things remain steady, though managing expenses wisely will help avoid pressure later. Long-term planning will prove more beneficial than quick gains.

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

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Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorn: This week rewards your discipline and consistent efforts. Professionally, you may receive support from seniors or recognition for your hard work. Financially, stability continues to improve, making this a good time to focus on savings and future investments. Avoid taking on unnecessary financial burdens for others.

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

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Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Aquarius: Career-wise, this week encourages innovation and fresh thinking. You may handle challenges differently and impress others with your ideas. Financially, caution is necessary while making important decisions or large purchases. Focus on maintaining stability rather than experimenting with risky financial moves.

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

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Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

Pisces: Steady progress in career matters will keep you motivated this week. Patience and consistency will help you handle responsibilities effectively. Financially, the situation remains balanced, and pending matters may finally begin resolving. This is a good week to focus on practical planning and reducing unnecessary expenses.

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