Weekly health horoscope for April 13 – 19, 2026: Maintain proper hygiene and take necessary precautions, zodiacs

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During this week, you may experience an increase in health-related expenses, along with minor concerns such as dry skin, gradual weight gain, or issues associated with fatty liver. It is advisable to adopt a proactive and disciplined approach toward your health. Prioritise a well-balanced and nutritious diet, ensure adequate hydration, and engage in regular physical activity as part of your daily routine. Reducing the intake of oily, processed, and high-sugar foods will be particularly beneficial in managing weight and supporting liver function. By maintaining consistent and healthy lifestyle practices, you can effectively address these concerns and preserve your overall well-being.