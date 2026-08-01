/Weekly Health Horoscope for August 03 - 09, 2026: Avoid excessive stress, unhealthy foods, and irregular routines for better health, zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope for August 03 - 09, 2026: As we move through June's busy energy, it’s the perfect time to tune in to what your body and mind need most. This week’s health horoscope offers personalised guidance to help you stay balanced, energised, and centred.
Discover how the stars are shaping your health and wellness journey. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly health horoscope.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional chest discomfort or a mild burning sensation. If you have high blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure regularly and continue taking your prescribed medication as advised by your doctor. Stay well-hydrated, follow a balanced diet, avoid excessive oily and spicy foods, and maintain a healthy lifestyle to support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience stomach-related discomfort and occasional digestive issues. Maintain a balanced diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid excessive oily, spicy, or processed foods. Following a healthy routine and eating meals on time can help improve digestion and support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, if you have high blood pressure, thyroid disorders, or diabetes, pay extra attention to your health. Follow your prescribed treatment, take your medications on time, and monitor your health regularly. Maintain a balanced diet, stay well-hydrated, exercise moderately, and get adequate rest. Avoid excessive stress, unhealthy foods, and irregular routines to help keep your health stable throughout the week.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, mild digestive discomfort, and a slight tendency toward weight gain. Staying well-hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and limiting oily, processed, and sugary foods can help support your digestion and maintain a healthy weight. Regular physical activity and a consistent daily routine will contribute to your overall health and well-being throughout the week.
This week, your health is expected to remain stable and balanced. However, if you have high blood pressure or a thyroid disorder, pay extra attention to your health. Follow your prescribed treatment, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid unnecessary stress to support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, your health is likely to remain stable and balanced. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a nutritious diet, staying physically active, getting adequate rest, and staying well-hydrated. These habits will help you preserve your energy and overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience digestive discomfort, along with occasional burning sensations in your chest. You may also experience pain or stiffness in your knees. Pay attention to your diet by avoiding spicy, oily, and processed foods, staying well-hydrated, and engaging in light exercise or stretching to support joint health. Taking proper care of your health and maintaining a balanced routine will help you feel better throughout the week.
This week, you may experience mild discomfort in your lower abdomen. Pay attention to your diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid excessively spicy, oily, or processed foods. Light exercise, adequate rest, and maintaining a healthy routine can help support your digestive and overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional pain or discomfort in your lower abdomen and knees. Staying well-hydrated, following a balanced diet, engaging in light exercise, and avoiding unnecessary physical strain can help you stay comfortable. If the discomfort persists or becomes severe, consider consulting a healthcare professional for proper guidance.
This week, you may occasionally experience a burning sensation in your chest, along with mild pain or discomfort in your lower abdomen. Pay attention to your diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid overly spicy, oily, or heavy foods. If these symptoms become persistent or severe, consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation.
This week, you may experience occasional chest pain and digestive discomfort. However, your overall health is likely to remain stable. Pay attention to your diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid overly spicy, oily, or heavy meals. If the chest pain is severe, persistent, or accompanied by symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, or pain radiating to your arm or jaw, seek medical attention promptly.
This week, your health-related expenses may increase, so it is advisable to plan your budget accordingly. You may also experience minor skin-related issues such as dryness, irritation, or allergies. Taking proper care of your skin, staying well-hydrated, maintaining good hygiene, and following a balanced diet can help support your overall well-being throughout the week.