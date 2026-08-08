/Weekly Health Horoscope for August 10 - 16, 2026: Follow a balanced diet for better health, zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope for August 10 - 16, 2026: As we move through June's busy energy, it’s the perfect time to tune in to what your body and mind need most. This week’s health horoscope offers personalised guidance to help you stay balanced, energised, and centred.
Discover how the stars are shaping your health and wellness journey. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly health horoscope.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional chest discomfort or a mild burning sensation. If you have high blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure regularly and continue taking your prescribed medication as advised by your doctor. Stay well-hydrated, follow a balanced diet, avoid excessive oily and spicy foods, and maintain a healthy lifestyle to support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience occasional stomach discomfort or digestive issues, so paying extra attention to your eating habits will be beneficial. Maintain a balanced diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid excessive oily, spicy, or processed foods that may upset your digestion. Eating meals on time, choosing nutritious foods, and following a healthy daily routine can help improve digestive health, keep your energy levels stable, and support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, if you have thyroid disorders or diabetes, pay extra attention to your health. Follow your prescribed treatment, take your medications on time, and monitor your blood sugar or thyroid levels as recommended by your healthcare provider. Maintain a balanced diet, stay physically active, and avoid skipping meals or medications. Taking these precautions will help you stay healthy and maintain your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, mild digestive discomfort, and a slight tendency toward weight gain. If you have high blood pressure (BP), pay extra attention to your health by taking your prescribed medications on time, monitoring your blood pressure regularly, and following a balanced, low-salt diet. Staying well-hydrated, maintaining a healthy routine, and engaging in regular light exercise can help support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, your health is likely to remain stable and well-balanced. However, if you have high blood pressure or a thyroid disorder, take extra care of your health. Follow your prescribed treatment, take your medications on time, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid unnecessary stress. Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, and getting adequate rest will help support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, your health is likely to remain stable and balanced. Continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating a nutritious diet, staying physically active, getting adequate rest, and keeping yourself well-hydrated. Following these healthy habits will help you maintain your energy levels, strengthen your immunity, and support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience mild digestive discomfort along with occasional burning sensations in your chest. You may also notice pain, stiffness, or discomfort in your knees. Maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding excessively oily and spicy foods, staying well-hydrated, and engaging in gentle stretching or light exercise can help support your digestion, improve joint comfort, and promote your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, your health is likely to remain good and stable. You will enjoy a healthy level of energy and overall well-being. Continue maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting adequate rest, and keeping yourself well-hydrated to preserve your health and vitality throughout the week.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional knee pain or stiffness. Take good care of your skin by staying well-hydrated and using a suitable moisturiser. Gentle stretching, regular light exercise, and maintaining a balanced diet can help reduce knee discomfort and support your overall health throughout the week.
This week, you may experience occasional chest discomfort. You may also notice a slight increase in health-related expenses. Pay attention to any persistent or severe symptoms, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and seek medical advice if needed to support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience a slight increase in health-related expenses. You may also face occasional digestive discomfort or stomach-related issues. Maintain a balanced diet, stay well-hydrated, and avoid excessive oily, spicy, or processed foods. Eating meals on time and following a healthy routine can help improve digestion and support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience minor skin-related issues such as dryness, irritation, or allergies. Additionally, your health-related expenses may increase. Take proper care of your skin, stay well-hydrated, maintain good hygiene, and seek medical advice if any symptoms persist. Following a healthy routine will help support your overall well-being throughout the week.