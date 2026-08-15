/Weekly Health Horoscope for August 17 – 23, 2026: Avoid ignoring persistent or severe symptoms, zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope for August 17 - 23, 2026: As we move through August's busy energy, it’s the perfect time to tune in to what your body and mind need most. This week’s health horoscope offers personalised guidance to help you stay balanced, energised, and centred.
Discover how the stars are shaping your health and wellness journey. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly health horoscope.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional chest discomfort or a mild burning sensation. If you have high blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure regularly and continue taking your prescribed medication as advised by your doctor. You may also experience digestive issues, so avoid excessive spicy, oily, and unhealthy foods. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet can help support your overall well-being.
This week, you may experience occasional stomach discomfort or digestive issues. Paying extra attention to your eating habits, avoiding excessive spicy and oily foods, and maintaining a balanced diet can help support better digestion and overall well-being.
This week, if you have thyroid disorders or diabetes, pay extra attention to your health. Regular checkups, a balanced diet, and regular exercise can help support your overall well-being.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, mild digestive discomfort, and a slight tendency toward weight gain. If you have high blood pressure (BP), pay extra attention to your health by taking your prescribed medications on time, monitoring your blood pressure regularly, and following a balanced, nutritious diet. Staying hydrated, limiting excessive salt and unhealthy foods, and maintaining regular physical activity can help support your overall well-being.
This week, your health is likely to remain stable and well-balanced. However, if you have high blood pressure or a thyroid disorder, take extra care of your health. Follow your prescribed treatment, maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and monitor your health as advised by your doctor.
This week, your health is likely to remain stable and balanced. Continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle by following a nutritious diet, staying physically active, getting adequate rest, and keeping yourself well-hydrated.
This week, you may experience mild digestive discomfort along with occasional burning sensations in the chest. You may also experience pain, stiffness, or discomfort in your knees. Regular exercise, gentle stretching, and a healthy routine can help support your overall well-being. Avoid oily, spicy, and junk foods, stay hydrated, and get adequate rest.
This week, your health is likely to remain good and stable. You will enjoy healthy energy levels and overall well-being. Continue maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting adequate rest, and staying well-hydrated to support your health and vitality throughout the week.
This week, you may experience dry or sensitive skin, along with occasional knee pain or stiffness. Stay well-hydrated and use a suitable moisturiser to keep your skin healthy. Gentle stretching, regular light exercise, and a balanced diet can help ease knee discomfort and support your overall health throughout the week.
This week, you may experience occasional chest discomfort and a slight increase in health-related expenses. Take extra care of your health, maintain a balanced lifestyle, and avoid ignoring any persistent or severe symptoms. If discomfort continues or becomes concerning, consult a healthcare professional promptly.
This week, you may experience a slight increase in health-related expenses. You may also face occasional digestive discomfort or stomach-related issues, along with occasional pain or discomfort in your lower calves. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying well-hydrated, getting adequate rest, and engaging in gentle exercise or stretching can help support your overall well-being throughout the week.
This week, you may experience minor skin-related issues such as dryness, irritation, or allergies. Additionally, your health-related expenses may increase. Taking proper care of your skin, staying well-hydrated, and maintaining a healthy routine can help support your overall well-being.