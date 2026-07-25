/Weekly Health Horoscope for July 27 - August 02, 2026: Avoid unnecessary physical strain, zodiacs

Gemini

This week, you may experience pain or discomfort in the soles of your feet. If you have high blood pressure, thyroid disorders, or diabetes, pay extra attention to your health by following your prescribed treatment, taking medications on time, and attending regular check-ups. Maintain a balanced diet, stay well-hydrated, engage in light physical activity, and avoid prolonged standing or excessive strain on your feet. These simple precautions will help support your overall health and well-being throughout the week.