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NewsPhotosWeekly Health Horoscope for June 01 - 07, 2026: Avoid oily and spicy foods to keep your digestive system healthy, zodiacs
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Weekly Health Horoscope for June 01 - 07, 2026: Avoid oily and spicy foods to keep your digestive system healthy, zodiacs

Weekly Health Horoscope For June 01 - 07, 2026: As we move through June's busy energy, it’s the perfect time to tune in to what your body and mind need most. This week’s health horoscope offers personalised guidance to help you stay balanced, energised, and centred.

Updated:May 30, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
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Weekly Health Horoscope For June 01 - 07, 2026

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Weekly Health Horoscope For June 01 - 07, 2026

Discover how the stars are shaping your health and wellness journey. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly health horoscope.

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Aries

2/13
Aries

This week, maintaining a healthy routine will support both your physical health and emotional balance. A balanced diet, regular exercise, proper sleep, and hydration can help manage blood pressure and support heart health. Take extra care of your skin, as minor sensitivity or irritation may occur. Avoid stress and overexertion to prevent throat-related discomfort and keep your energy levels steady.

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Taurus

3/13
Taurus

This week, take special care of your health by maintaining a calm and balanced routine. Managing stress, eating healthy, staying hydrated, and getting enough rest will help you feel better physically and mentally. You may also experience slight neck pain or stiffness due to overwork or tension, so avoid unnecessary strain and pay attention to posture and relaxation.

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Gemini

4/13
Gemini

This week, people dealing with high blood pressure should focus on maintaining a healthy and balanced routine. Managing stress, staying active, eating nutritious meals, and taking medicines on time will help support overall health. You may also experience occasional calf pain or muscle stiffness due to fatigue or overexertion, so proper rest, hydration, and light stretching will be important for comfort and recovery.

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Cancer

5/13
Cancer

This week, you may experience minor health concerns such as dry skin, mild weight gain, or slight digestive discomfort, along with increased attention toward health-related expenses. Maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and following a regular exercise routine will help support your overall well-being and energy levels. Proper self-care and healthy daily habits can help you feel more active and balanced throughout the week.

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Leo

6/13
Leo

This week, your health is likely to remain stable and balanced, especially if you maintain a disciplined and healthy routine. Avoid excessive sugary and rich foods, and focus on regular walking, exercise, and proper hydration to keep your energy levels steady and support overall well-being.

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Virgo

7/13
Virgo

This week, your health is expected to remain stable and balanced, especially if you maintain a disciplined lifestyle. Regular exercise, healthy eating, proper hydration, and adequate sleep will help keep your energy levels steady and support overall well-being.

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Libra

8/13
Libra

This week, you may experience mild thigh pain, occasional digestive discomfort, or minor skin-related issues. Maintaining a healthy routine with proper hydration, light exercise, balanced meals, and adequate rest will help support your overall well-being. Avoid oily, overly spicy, and sugary foods to stay energetic and healthy throughout the week.

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Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

This week, you may feel mild pain or stiffness in your knees and calves, so avoid overexertion and focus on light exercise, stretching, and proper rest. If you have high blood pressure, be regular with your medications and maintain a balanced routine. Limiting salty and processed foods, staying hydrated, and managing stress through relaxation will help support your overall well-being.

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Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

This week, you may experience mild discomfort in your thighs, so avoid overexertion and take proper rest whenever needed. Try to avoid rich, oily, and heavy foods, as they may affect your digestion and overall energy levels. Staying hydrated, eating light and balanced meals, and doing gentle stretching or light exercise will help you feel healthier and more comfortable throughout the week.

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Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

This week, you may experience mild discomfort in your thighs, so avoid excessive physical strain and allow yourself proper rest whenever needed. Avoid rich, oily, and heavy foods, as they could affect your digestion and lower your energy levels. Focus on staying hydrated, eating light and balanced meals, and including gentle stretching or light exercise in your routine to support your overall health and comfort throughout the week.

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Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

This week, you may experience mild discomfort in your calves along with occasional throat-related issues. Avoid overexertion, stay hydrated, and take proper rest to support your recovery and overall well-being. Warm fluids, a balanced diet, and light exercise can help you stay comfortable and maintain your energy throughout the week.

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Pisces

13/13
Pisces

This week, your health is likely to remain stable and balanced overall, with no major concerns expected. However, you may experience minor skin-related issues such as allergies, itching, or mild rashes from time to time. Maintaining proper hygiene, staying hydrated, and avoiding unhealthy or overly spicy foods will help support your overall well-being.

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WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPEZodiac Health HoroscopeWeekly Horoscope Healthhealth astrology this weekPhysical energy this week
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