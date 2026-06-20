/Weekly Health Horoscope for June 22 - 28, 2026: Focus on staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, zodiacs

Sagittarius

This week, your health is expected to remain stable and generally good. However, individuals with high blood pressure should pay extra attention to their health and follow their prescribed medical advice. You may also experience mild pain or discomfort in the thighs, so regular stretching, light exercise, proper hydration, and adequate rest are recommended. Maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy routine will help support your overall well-being and keep you feeling energetic throughout the week.