Weekly health horoscope for March 16–22, 2026: Prioritise your physical well-being and never ignore discomfort, zodiacs

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Your health is expected to remain generally stable during this period. However, you may experience skin dryness, which underscores the importance of proper skin care and overall well-being. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential—regular walking and exercise should be part of your daily routine and should not be neglected. In addition, periodic health check-ups should not be overlooked, as they play a crucial role in the early detection of potential health concerns and help ensure long-term health and well-being.