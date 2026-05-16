Weekly Health Horoscope for May 18 - 24 , 2026: Minor skin health issues may cause discomfort, zodiacs

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This week, maintaining a healthy routine will support both your physical well-being and emotional balance. Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and proper sleep may help reduce the risk of hypertension and support heart health. Take extra care of your skin, as sensitivity or minor flare-ups could occur. Stress management will be especially important, since emotional strain may affect both your skin and overall energy levels. You may also be more prone to throat infections, so stay hydrated and avoid overexertion.